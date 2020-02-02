Slitting Saw Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Introduction

A slitting saw is a circular disc-shaped saw or thin milling cutter used for cutting of metals. It is mounted on a saw arbor for cutting different forms of materials. Slitting saws are equipped with numerous teeth that evenly distribute the cutting force and load. This provides a higher feed rate than that offered by a slot drill or end mill. Slitting saws are found to be ideal for making slits in a work piece and are intended to be used for general purpose. These saws are available in customized designs that enhances the productivity.

Global Slitting Saw Market: Competition Landscape

Manufacturers of slitting saw are focusing on a customer-centric strategy by providing cost-effective products. Slitting saw manufacturers are increasingly facing competition from substitutes such as drilling machines and saws. In addition, worldwide increase in the number of local players that offer counterfeit products at a much lower price is expected to lead to significant competition in the global slitting saw market in the near future.

Major players operating in the global slitting saw market are focused on the development of innovative product designs that can meet users’ expectation

Kanefusa Corporation

Kanefusa Corporation is a Japan-based company established in 1948. The company is involved in the design and distribution of industrial cutting tools and related products. The company offers circular saw blades, cutters, flat-blade knives, and other products.

Tsune Seiki Co., Ltd.

Tsune Seiki Co., Ltd. was established in 1943. The company is engaged in the manufacture of metal cutting machine tools such as sawing machines, saw blade grinding machines, chamfering machines, automatic storage systems with sawing, band saw blades, and circular saw blades. The company has subsidiaries such as Tsune Machine Tool Co., Ltd., Tsune Wagner Carbide Co., Ltd., Tsune America LLC, Tsune Europa GmbH, and Tsune Seiki (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Toolmex Industrial Solutions was founded in 1973. It is a diversified industrial supplier, designer, and producer of highly engineered products for machinery, metalworking, and electric motor industries. The company has headquarters in Northborough, U.S. and sales offices across the Canada, and South America. Toolmex Industrial Solutions operates through four business segments: TMX Cutting Tools, TMX Workholding Solutions, Toolmex Machinery, and Elektrim Motors.

Other key players operating in the global slitting saw market are Kinkelder BV, Tsune Seiki co., ltd., Blade Manufacturing Co, Malco Saw Company, Inc., Travers Tool Co., Inc., RSA cutting systems GmbH, Caleyron Industries S.A.S., Toolmex Industrial Solutions, and Kanefusa Corporation.