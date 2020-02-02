Sports Sun Care Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Sports Sun Care Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global sports sun care market. In terms of revenue, the global sports sun care market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the sports sun care market report.

The report on the sports sun care market highlights the products that offer protection from harmful UV radiations during sports events. Sports sun care products are designed for sportspersons, and especially used and applied during sports activities. Sports sun care products are more water resistant than regular sun care products, and give long time protection against UV rays.

In this market report, TMR estimates that, based on SPF, products that are of SPF 50 + are likely to be the most widely-used ones by the end of 2027, in the sports sun care market. Sports personalities are now focusing on their appearance as well as on skin care, due to the growing influence of social media. The sports sun care market is anticipated to grow from a value of ~US$ 1.6 Bn in 2018 to ~US$ 2.6 Bn by the year 2027, due to the increasing participation in sports all around the world.

Sports Sun Care Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is projected to show prominent growth in the sports sun care market in the near future, due to an increase in the spending power of people and growing awareness regarding skin care. India and Japan are considered prominent markets for sports sun care product manufacturers during the forecasted timeline. North America, along with Europe, dominates the global sports sun care market. Affordability is one the major reasons for the growth of this market in North America and Europe. Rapid increase in sports events, growing awareness about skin issues due to adverse effects of sunrays, and rising disposable income are projected to be major driving factors for the growth of the global sports sun care market during the forecast period.

Major brands are likely to focus on research & development activities to strengthen their footprint in the global sports sun care market. They are also focusing on developing and manufacturing natural and organic products for this market space. Companies are engaged in expanding their product portfolios to cater to the varying needs of consumers around the world. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their businesses through online distribution channels. Companies are working toward upgrading their existing products to increase profitability, so as to achieve the sustainable growth of their businesses.

Sports Sun Care Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global sports sun care market have been profiled and their details have been included in the global sports sun care market report. Key players operating in the global sports sun care market include Shiseido Co., Ltd, Neutrogena, Coppertone, Banana Boat, SolRX Sunscreen, Solskyn Personal Care LLC, La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, Inc., COOLA LLC, VLCC Personal Care, and Fresh LLC.