Tanzania building a renewable energy training center

Tanzania is to establish a training facility for renewable energy. The center for transition and global development components Eastern Africa expertise. The scheme will draw on the Ashes of Kikuletwa Training Centre, which relies on Arusha Technical College (ATC), and will be carried out in the Kilimanjaro district of Hai. The

