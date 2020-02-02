TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2025
TMS Coil produces small electric currents in the region of the brain just under the coil via electromagnetic induction. The coil is connected to the stimulator, which delivers electric current to the coil.
The global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
MAG & More
Magstim
MagVenture
ANT Neuro
Brain Latam Co
Deymed
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
H-coil
C-core Coil
Circular Crown Coil
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
