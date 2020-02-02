Ultra Violet Glass Bottles Market Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2028

Introduction

Ultra violet glass bottles, as opposed to the conventional glass bottles, offer a lot more advantages. Ultra violet glass bottles help in extending the freshness and potency of stored materials, contrasting to the conventional glass bottles which just store contents. Conventional glass bottles provide improper protection against visible light as compared to the ultra violet glass bottles which can extend the freshness of the stored material by blocking out the harmful spectrum of visible light responsible for degradation and decomposition while selectively allowing infrared and UV-A rays. These bottles can preserve goods ranging from six months to two years. Ultra violet glass bottles are airtight, thus locking-in the freshness & fragrance inside them.

Companies operating in the ultra violet glass bottles market are involved in a lot of research and development to find new application for these bottles. Also, these manufacturers in the ultra violet glass bottles market, to reduce the waste and encourage recycling, are looking for new ways to create even lighter glass bottles. With aforementioned developments in the ultra violet glass bottles market, the sale of such ultra violet glass bottles is expected to increase and provide positive push for the market in the years to come

Research Methodology

The title “Ultra Violet Glass Bottles Market” has been chosen owing to the increasing uptake in the adoption of such bottles. More and more companies are adopting ultra violet glass bottles packaging format as regulatory bodies worldwide are offering discouraging environment for plastic packaging. In addition to that, the ultra violet glass bottles market is expected to present multi-million dollar incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

For the ultra violet glass bottles market study, various parameters of demand and supply side have been taken into account. Among the major factors, the parent market of glass packaging has been studied. Import-Export data for the same has been analyzed to arrive at the market size. Moreover, individual companies and major market players in the ultra violet glass bottles market are also tracked to triangulate the market size. The competition and innovations in the ultra violet glass bottles market have also been taken into account in addition to the investments made in the ultra violet glass bottles market.

Global Ultra Violet Glass Bottles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Ultra Violet Glass Bottles market are – Tier I (Infinity Jars, MIRON Violetglass BV, JUVITUS), Tier II (PremiumVials, LA Container Inc., MONVERA GLASS DÉCOR, JZ), Tier III (New arts, QINGTEAN, Qingdao Xinte Packaging Co., Ltd., WELLBOTTLE, Ruipack, YM bottle, SDU, bottlecn, YB, F&C, Hongyuan, and Sheenland).

The increasing awareness about the advantages of ultra violet glass bottles is also anticipated to emerge as a major driver of growth. Their growing usage in medicine, food & beverage and cosmetics as these bottles can keep their constituents fresh and intact is also projected to boost the market size in the coming years. While the market is expected to spur in the next few years, there have been challenges too. Ultra violet glass bottles are typically more expensive than conventional glass bottles. Their high price is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, ultra violet glass bottles have low penetration rate in the developing world.

Competition Arc

The competition arc below represents some of the major companies operating in the ultra violet glass bottles market. The various market players are studied and plotted against their growth (Y-o-Y) and their offerings. The points they are plotted at signifies the company’s relative position in the ultra violet glass bottles market. The size of bubble indicates the company’s revenue.