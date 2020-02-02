Urban Planning and Design Software Market – Global Industry Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2019-2025



Urban planning and design software is used to plan urban layouts and design 3D models of urban environments. City planners and architects use urban planning and design software to conceptualize how their urban designs would look in the real world.

In 2018, the global Urban Planning and Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Urban Planning and Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

SketchUp

ESRI

Bentley

Holistic City

Lumion

Modelur

SimWalk

UrbanSim

UrbanFootprint

City Form Lab

Urban ROI Designer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

City Planners

Creative Departments



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Urban Planning and Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Urban Planning and Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

