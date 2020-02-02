WATER PIPE REPAIR MARKET GROWTH RATE, PRODUCTION VOLUME AND FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

The global drinking water pipe repair market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate of CAGR 6.7% during the forecast years 2018 to 2026. The market is expected reach a valuation of Technology wise, spot assessment and repair technology is expected to provide impetus to the global drinking water pipe market in the upcoming years.

Several market players operate in the global drinking water pipe repair market. However, some of the prominent players include KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates, Atlantis Plumbing, Amex GmbH, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Advanced Trenchless, 3M Company, and Kurita Water Industries Ltd. These companies face stiff competition.

Request For Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48420

Rising Construction of Buildings Strengthens Drinking Water Pipe Market

Water is an essential part of social infrastructure, therefore, the proper distribution and supply must take place. Due to ongoing fast paced urbanization and industrialization the number of building constructions is growing at a staggering rate. This leads to constant and uninterrupted supply of water, owing to the growth of the global drinking water pipe repair market.

With rapid urbanization and increasing demand for water supply new technologies and techniques needs to be introduced to for quick repairs. Availability of epoxy technologies and composite resins has made it possible by understanding the modern pipe complexities. This is expected to propel the growth of the global drinking water pipe repair market in the next few years.

Health is of utmost importance to all, whether it is urban cities or rural areas, providing clean and safe potable water to all the citizens is the responsibility of civic bodies of respective governments across the globe. To ensure safe drinking water to cater to the huge population, the timely maintenance of water pipes is an important factor. This is expected to nudge the growth opportunities in the global drinking water pipe repair market over the forecast period.

However, certain under developed counties may not be able to afford the high cost associated with drinking water pipe repair. Nonetheless, several government and public health organizations across the globe are extending help by funding for adoption of latest technologies for pipe repairs. This is expected to propel the growth of the global drinking water repair water market in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific to Provide Promising Growth

Asia Pacific is foreseen as a promising market in the global drinking water pipe repair market during the forecast period. There are several reasons associated with Asia Pacific to lead the market. Rising population, rapid urbanization, increasing demand for safe drinking water, rising number of construction projects, etc. are expected to drive the growth in the global drinking water pipe market. Furthermore, presence of pipe manufacturers, latest technology and rising awareness about safe drinking water, and water conservation are fuelling the growth. China is likely to dominate the market in this region.

Request For Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48420

North America is also likely to fetch a major share in the global drinking water pipe repair market due to the availability of latest technologies.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market (Application – Drinking Water Infrastructure, Potable/Fresh Water Infrastructure; Repair Technology – Remote Assessment and Monitoring, Open and Cut-pipe Repair, Spot Assessment and Repair, Trenchless Pipe Repair; Type – Pipes and Connectors, Fittings and Couplings, Valves)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”