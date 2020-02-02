488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
Xodus Boosts Wind Assessment Activities

The Xodus Group Energy Consultancy has broadened its renewable energy sources by having to add a wind assessment team.

The new program will provide energy performance analysis services throughout all stages of inland and offshore wind power growth.

According to Xodus, the department would try to reduce risk and uncertainty

