Automotive Emission Analyzer Market- Industrial Forecast, Market Analysis and Trends 2023
Automotive emission analyzer is a device that measures gas emissions of both diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Emission analyzer detects and displays the level of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrous oxides for gasoline fueled vehicles.In case of diesel fueled vehicles the analyzer displays the opacity measurement.Automotive emission analyzer comprises input devices, sensors,LCD display, and a microcontroller.
The sensors used in the automotive emission analyzer are Iridium 50 gas sensor and NOXO 100. These sensors detects gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbon and nitrous oxide. The analyzer also consist of a temperature sensor, whichprovides rpm and temperature information to the user to start its operation. Emission analyzer’s is verified by comparing the results withland transportation office (LTO)registered emission testing center. Emission analyzer precision is derived by repeating the test for the same vehicle for about ten times.The accuracy measurements derived for carbon dioxide, hydrocarbon and nitrous oxide are 98.88%, 98.42%, and 98.08%.
Automotive emission analyzer market can be segmented based on the types of emission analyzer. Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) analyzers, flame ionization detector (FID), chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA), smoke meters, andconstant volume sampler (CVS) are some of the types of automotive emission analyzer.Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) analyzers measures disparity in absorption of energy from gases such as carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons.Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) analyzers is filled with the gas depending on the vehicle, so that energy transferred to the analyzer is absorbed. FID consists of a hydrogen-air burner and an ion collectorto measure the output signal from the amplified current.
Largest automobile producing countries in the world such as China and Japan is expected to become one of the largest automotive emission analyzer market. Economic growth in developing countries such as India, South Korea and others is one of the major factors driving the demand for automotive emission analyzer market. European region have been employing emission analyzers,which is expected to push the market for these types in the region. Recovery from economic crisis and growth in the income levels of people in the U.S. is one of the major factors bolstering the overall market growth over the past recent years. Increased disposable income amidst the population in European and American region has helped the market prosper effectively.
Commercially viable production, improvement in the thermoelectric materials and its efficiency and evaluation of prototype in vehicles are some benefits that are projected to drive automotive emission analyzer market. Competition, Customers and huge investment in specialized equipment are some restraints in automotive emission analyzer market. Requirements of fuel economy, regulations in emissions, variation in gasoline/diesel prices, innovation in technology, increase in the demand for thermoelectric materials and semiconductor costs are some market factors involving automotive emission analyzerapplications.
Some of the major players in the automotive emission analyzer market are Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.,Eco-Rental Solutions LLC, ECOM America Ltd., Enerac Inc., Pine Environmental Services, Inc., E Instruments International, LLC, Eurotron Instruments (UK) Ltd. (EiUK), LANDTEC, Keika Ventures, LLC (KV), Atmoservice, Wuhan Cubic optoelectronics Co Ltd, DBG DrBluhm GmbH, Codel International Ltd, and ETG Risorse e Tecnologia among others.
