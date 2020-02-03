Blow Moulding Machines Market – By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2018 to 2028
The Blow Moulding Machines Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Blow Moulding Machines Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Blow Moulding Machines Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Blow Moulding Machines Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Blow Moulding Machines Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
Competitive Landscape
- To capitalize on the growing demand for energy-efficient blow molding machines, Jomar Corporation, a leading player operating in the blow molding machine market, extended its IntelliDrive injection blow molding product range with the introduction of IntelliDrive 175 and IntelliDrive 135. The company claims the proprietary technology used in the machine enhances its efficiency substantially while limiting its carbon footprint. In addition, the company is providing value-added features such as screwdriver pressure monitoring and valve output to aid end-use industries in effective maintenance of the equipment.
- Banking on the growing popularity of all-electric blow mold machines, R&B Plastics Machinery entered a strategic partnership with Sika, a Taiwan-based blow molding manufacturer, and Seecor, a technology company, for the production of all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid blow molding machine. Under the partnership, Sika will manufacture the components required for the production of blow mold machines while Seecor will assist the company in streamlining the design.
- Growing integration of robotic automation in the blow molding machine market witnessed another development after Proco Machinery launched the first-of-its-kind lay-flat tooling system which leverages robotic automation systems from Universal Robots to pack 270 bottles instead of 250.
Other leading players operating in the blow molding market include Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd., Meccanoplastica, Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd., British Plastics Federation, Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Elegance industries, Zeel plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Taiwan Machine Sources, and the Meccanoplastica Group.
Global Blow Moulding Machines Market Segmentation
The global blow moulding machines market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, raw material and region.
On the basis of type, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:
- Extrusion,
- Injection
- Injection Stretch
On the basis of application, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:
- Packaging
- Consumable
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Construction
- Other Applications
On the basis of raw material, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Others Plastic Materials
Global Blow Moulding Machines Market: Regional Outlook
Automotive manufacturers are shifting from mature regions to emerging countries, such as India and China. The global blow moulding machine market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for blow moulding machines owing to the rapid growth being seen in the consumer packaging and automotive industry. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the blow moulding machines market and the growth in automotive and electronics & electrical industry in the region is anticipated to drive the demand for blow moulding machines in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economies of Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America blow moulding machines market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for blow moulding machines over the forecast period due to the initiatives being taken by various Middle-East countries towards achieving a diversified economy.
Global Blow Moulding Machines Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Blow moulding machines market are:
- Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Zeel plast Machinery
- Jomar Corporation
- Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd
- Polymechplast Machines Ltd.
- Meccanoplastica
- Golfang Mfg. & Development Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd.
- The Meccanoplastica Group
- Taiwan Machine Sources
- British Plastics Federation
- Suma Plastic Machinery Co.Ltd.
- Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.
- Elegance Industries
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)
- Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR
