Detailed examination of the Corrugated Board Packaging Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2020

Corrugated board packaging technique is regarded as the biggest segment among the overall paperboard packaging technique. Corrugated Board is a high performance packaging material designed to pack, protect and promote products. Corrugated board is a combination of three sheets of paper, collectively called containerboard. The paper layers on the outside are known as the liners, or linerboard, while the fluted or wave-shaped material in the middle layer is called corrugating medium.

Corrugated board is a flexible medium that can be cut and folded into any shape and size as per the end user’s requirements. Corrugated Board is prepared from cellulose fibers containing paper thus having light weight and recyclable property. Corrugated boards are categorized into various types based on shape and size of the flute such as, single faced, single wall, twin wall and triple wall. Single wall corrugated board is the most preferred technology throughout the globe. Corrugated shipping container is multifunctional with various uses such as wrapping, enclosing, protecting, cushioning, indexing, stacking, and displaying. The basic function of this technique of packaging is to protect the product during transportation. These plants are well equipped to converts the corrugated board into finished corrugated products such as, boxes, shipping containers, point-of-purchase displays and other kinds of protective and distribution packaging.

Food and beverages industry are the major end user of corrugated board packaging material followed by automotive and personal care industry. Industrial output and consumer product markets are the other major end-users of corrugated board packaging technique. Additionally, the packaging technique is also used for packaging of chilled, takeaway and ready-cooked foods.

North America is the largest market for corrugated board packaging followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness better growth rate due to increasing growth in the end-user industries in countries such as China and India. In last few years there is a significant growth in consumption of corrugated box in India by processed food industry, fruits & vegetables suppliers, electronic industry and consumer durable goods industry.

Increase in retail sector along with demand for ready to eat food items is expected to increase the demand for better packaging material. This will provide ample growth opportunity for the global corrugated board packaging market. Additionally, increasing internet shopping is also expected to increase the overall demand for corrugated board packaging. Growing industrial activities, particularly in the manufacturing sector, requiring better packaging techniques to protect and transport goods is also expected to drive the global corrugated board packaging market. Additionally, increasing industrialization and expanding international trade in the developing countries, such as India, are expected to increase the market growth. Environmental concerns also acts as a driving force for the overall market.

Requirement for environment friendly packaging material such as, paper boards which are degradable in nature would also increase the demand for corrugated board packaging technique.

Some of the major players operating in global corrugated board packaging market are

I. Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd.

Ariba & Company

Kashi Pack Care and Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG.

