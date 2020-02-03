EMI shielding Market Impressive Growth Story by 2025| Chomerics, Laird Plc., PPG Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global EMI shielding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Chomerics (United States), Laird Plc. (United Kingdom), PPG Industries Inc. (United States), Henkel AG & Co. KgaA (Germany), RTP Company, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan) etc.

EMI Shielding which can also be named as Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Materials. These materials are used as surrounding materials to electronic devices with materials to protect them against the electromagnetic frequencies emitted by other electronic devices. EMI shielding materials are majorly used in drones, smartphones, GPS systems, and many other electronic appliances. Thus, the increasing demand for the EMI Shielding will show significant growth over the forecasting years. The market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Chomerics (United States), Laird Plc. (United Kingdom), PPG Industries Inc. (United States), Henkel AG & Co. KgaA (Germany), RTP Company, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tech-Etch, Inc. (United States), Leader Tech Inc. (United States) and Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are ETS-Lindgren Inc. (United States), Holland Shielding Systems B.V. (Netherlands) and Digi-Key Electronics (United States).

Market Drivers:

Introduction to 5G in Developed Countries and 4G in Developing Countries

Upsurging Demand for Smartphones, Global Positioning Systems and Many other Digitalize Devices

Market Trend:

Growing Need to Comply with Stringent EMC Regulations

Robust Developments in EMI Shielding Materials such as Polymer Matrix Composites, Carbon Nanotubes and Many Others

Restraints:

Comparatively Maximum Cost Associated with the EMI Shielding Operations

Opportunities:

Prevailing Instances of Electronic Radiations from Electronic Components and Established Consumer Base Smart for and Electromagnetically Sensitive Electronic Appliances

The United States Government is one of the largest procurer and user of electronic products and systems. On the military side, the Department of Defense (DOD) has recognized the importance of EMI shielding and issued many specifications and standards regarding the same. On the household and civilian side, under authority of the Communications Act of 1934’s amendment of 1982, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been charged with regulation of the import, export, manufacturing, sales, shipment as well as use of electronic devices and products which may either emit to cause interference to radio reception or be affected by the electromagnetic environment so that their designed performances are degraded. After conducting many hearings to receive comments from the industry and general public, the FCC frequently issues rules and regulations to enforce EMC.

On February 5th, 2019, the global leader in motion and control technologies “Parker Hannifin Corporation” has launched an updated Taiyo America compact hydraulic cylinder, U160S / U100S replacing previous series U160S-1 / U100S-1. The updated series offers enhanced sealing technology and a new optional pilot gland. Taiyo America’s U160S / U100S compact hydraulic cylinders incorporate a new polyurethane rod seal with multiple sealing edges that is self-compensating and self-relieving to withstand pressure variations and conform to mechanical deflection that may occur.

Key Target Audience:

EMI Shielding Solution Suppliers

EMI Shielding Component Suppliers

EMI Shielding Regulatory Bodies

Advanced Chemical Material Suppliers

Banks, Financial Institutions, Investors, and Venture Capitalists

Technology Investors

Others

