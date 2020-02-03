Genomics Market Study Offers Key Discernment on Expansion By Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare.

Genomics Market report comprises of the most recent market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of Healthcare industry and future trends. By identifying the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up innovative ideas and striking sales targets which ultimately make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. Because businesses can achieve great benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, every bit of market that can be included here is touched carefully. This market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

This is the most relevant, unique, and creditable global market research report which has been brought to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. The Genomics report also displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Healthcare industry by the major players. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. This market analysis report also includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period.

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.



Genomics market is segmented by technology, product & services, application and end user. Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. Global genomics market, based on the product & services was segmented into instruments/systems, consumables, and services. The genomics market, based on application was segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision/personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research and others. The genomics market is bifurcated on basis of end user such research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users.

The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

Key Competitors In Market are

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of genomics across the globe includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare. For instance, in October 2017, MGI Tech, a subsidiary corporation of BGI, launched two new next generation genetic sequencers, MGISEQ-2000 and MGISEQ-200 in Shenzhen, China. MGI also launched a modular NGS workstation, MGIFLP along with other products. And the launch expanded the business of the company in global genomics market.

MARKET SCOPE

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the genomics market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Market segmentation:

Genomics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, and Others), Product & Service (Instruments/Systems, Consumables, and Services), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Precision/Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Others) End User (Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the orthopedic braces and supports market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global orthopedic braces and supports market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Click to buy full report with all description:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000730/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]