Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market 2019 Technology Development, Growth, Industry Trends, Business Prospects, Top Key-Players, Investment Feasibility & Forecast 2025
The global 3-Phase Power Meter market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3-Phase Power Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3-Phase Power Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 3-Phase Power Meter in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3-Phase Power Meter manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PCE Instruments(Germany)
Fluke(US)
Flir Systems,Inc.(US)
Microchip Technology,Inc.(US)
Duncan Instruments(Canada)
Omega Engineering(US)
Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US)
Century Control Systems,Inc. (US)
GE Digital Energy(US)
Setra Systems(US)
Hioki(Japan)
Extech Instruments(US)
Autech Control Group(Australia)
Mitsubishi Electric Automation,Inc.(US)
EKM Metering Inc(US)
Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation(Japan)
Crown Point(UK)
TES Electrical Electronic Corp.(TW)
Toshiba Corporation(Japan)
ABB Process Automation Division(US)
Honeywell Analytics,Inc.(US)
Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co.,Ltd.(China)
Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co.,Ltd.(China)
General Electric(US)
Itron Inc. (US)
Melrose PLC.(UK)
Wasion Group Holdings Limited(HK)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Smart 3-Phase Power Meter
Digital 3-Phase Power Meter
Analog 3-Phase Power Meter
Segment by Application
Residential Commercial
Industrial
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Chapter One: Industry Overview of 3-Phase Power Meter
1.1 Definition of 3-Phase Power Meter
1.2 3-Phase Power Meter Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Smart 3-Phase Power Meter
1.2.3 Digital 3-Phase Power Meter
1.2.4 Analog 3-Phase Power Meter
1.3 3-Phase Power Meter Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Residential Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Overall Market
1.4.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China 3-Phase Power Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan 3-Phase Power Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia 3-Phase Power Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India 3-Phase Power Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of 3-Phase Power Meter
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 3-Phase Power Meter
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of 3-Phase Power Meter
Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of 3-Phase Power Meter
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date
3.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Manufacturing Plants Distribution
3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of 3-Phase Power Meter
3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
4.1 3-Phase Power Meter Production and Capacity Analysis
4.2 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue Analysis
4.3 3-Phase Power Meter Price Analysis
4.4 Market Concentration Degree
Chapter Five: 3-Phase Power Meter Regional Market Analysis
5.1 3-Phase Power Meter Production by Regions
5.1.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Production by Regions
5.1.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue by Regions
5.2 3-Phase Power Meter Consumption by Regions
5.3 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Market Analysis
5.3.1 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Production
5.3.2 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue
5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America
5.3.4 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Import and Export
5.4 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Market Analysis
5.4.1 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Production
5.4.2 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue
5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe
5.4.4 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Import and Export
5.5 China 3-Phase Power Meter Market Analysis
5.5.1 China 3-Phase Power Meter Production
5.5.2 China 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue
5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China
5.5.4 China 3-Phase Power Meter Import and Export
5.6 Japan 3-Phase Power Meter Market Analysis
5.6.1 Japan 3-Phase Power Meter Production
5.6.2 Japan 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue
5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan
5.6.4 Japan 3-Phase Power Meter Import and Export
5.7 Southeast Asia 3-Phase Power Meter Market Analysis
5.7.1 Southeast Asia 3-Phase Power Meter Production
5.7.2 Southeast Asia 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue
5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia
5.7.4 Southeast Asia 3-Phase Power Meter Import and Export
5.8 India 3-Phase Power Meter Market Analysis
5.8.1 India 3-Phase Power Meter Production
5.8.2 India 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue
5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India
5.8.4 India 3-Phase Power Meter Import and Export
Chapter Six: 3-Phase Power Meter Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
6.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Production by Type
6.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue by Type
6.3 3-Phase Power Meter Price by Type
Chapter Seven: 3-Phase Power Meter Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
7.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Consumption by Application
7.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: 3-Phase Power Meter Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 PCE Instruments(Germany)
8.1.1 PCE Instruments(Germany) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 PCE Instruments(Germany) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 PCE Instruments(Germany) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Fluke(US)
8.2.1 Fluke(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Fluke(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Fluke(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Flir Systems,Inc.(US)
8.3.1 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Microchip Technology,Inc.(US)
8.4.1 Microchip Technology,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Microchip Technology,Inc.(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Microchip Technology,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Duncan Instruments(Canada)
8.5.1 Duncan Instruments(Canada) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Duncan Instruments(Canada) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Duncan Instruments(Canada) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Omega Engineering(US)
8.6.1 Omega Engineering(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Omega Engineering(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Omega Engineering(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US)
8.7.1 Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Century Control Systems,Inc. (US)
8.8.1 Century Control Systems,Inc. (US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Century Control Systems,Inc. (US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Century Control Systems,Inc. (US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 GE Digital Energy(US)
8.9.1 GE Digital Energy(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 GE Digital Energy(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 GE Digital Energy(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Setra Systems(US)
8.10.1 Setra Systems(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Setra Systems(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Setra Systems(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Hioki(Japan)
8.12 Extech Instruments(US)
8.13 Autech Control Group(Australia)
8.14 Mitsubishi Electric Automation,Inc.(US)
8.15 EKM Metering Inc(US)
8.16 Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation(Japan)
8.17 Crown Point(UK)
8.18 TES Electrical Electronic Corp.(TW)
8.19 Toshiba Corporation(Japan)
8.20 ABB Process Automation Division(US)
8.21 Honeywell Analytics,Inc.(US)
8.22 Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co.,Ltd.(China)
8.23 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co.,Ltd.(China)
8.24 General Electric(US)
8.25 Itron Inc. (US)
8.26 Melrose PLC.(UK)
8.27 Wasion Group Holdings Limited(HK)
Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of 3-Phase Power Meter Market
9.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Trend Analysis
9.1.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 3-Phase Power Meter Regional Market Trend
9.2.1 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast 2019-2025
9.2.2 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast 2019-2025
9.2.3 China 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast 2019-2025
9.2.4 Japan 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast 2019-2025
9.2.5 Southeast Asia 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast 2019-2025
9.2.6 India 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast 2019-2025
9.3 3-Phase Power Meter Market Trend (Product Type)
9.4 3-Phase Power Meter Market Trend (Application)
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.3 3-Phase Power Meter Customers
Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics
11.1 Market Trends
11.2 Opportunities
11.3 Market Drivers
11.4 Challenges
11.5 Influence Factors
Chapter Twelve: Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
