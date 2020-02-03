Global American Whiskey Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global American Whiskey Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global American Whiskey Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash.

Various grains (probably malt) are used in different whisky varieties, including barley, corn, rye and wheat. Whisky is usually aged in wooden barrels and is usually made from charred white oak. The global whisky market is driven by lifestyle changes, whisky consumption habits, high disposable income, increased whisky affordability and increased demand for premium whiskies.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jim Beam

Westlanddistillery

Balcones Distilling

Charbay

High West Distillery

Vadistillery

Distiller

Leopoldbros

Smoothambler

Heaven Hill

Beam Suntory

Brown Forman

Diageo

Forman Whiskey

Whistlepigwhiskey

Wyoming Whiskey

Fireballwhisky

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Malt Whisky

Wheat Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Corn Whiskey

Mixed Whiskey

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer

Dealer

Other

