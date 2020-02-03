Global Amyloid Peptides Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Amyloid Peptides Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Amyloid Peptides Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Amyloid Peptides（Amyloid beta or Abeta) denotes peptides of 36–43 amino acids that are crucially involved in Alzheimer’s disease as the main component of the amyloid plaques found in the brains of Alzheimer patients.The peptides derive from the amyloid precursor protein (APP), which is cleaved by beta secretase and gamma secretase to yield Aβ. Aβ molecules can aggregate to form flexible soluble oligomers which may exist in several forms.
The global Amyloid Peptides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Amyloid Peptides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amyloid Peptides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
rPeptide
AnaSpec, Inc
Genscript
BioLegend
NovoPro Inc.
Bio-Synthesis
AmideBio
Cambridge Research Biochemicals
Bachem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Beta-Amyloid Mouse
Beta-Amyloid Rat
Beta-Amyloid Human
Segment by Application
Alzheimer’s Disease Research
Cancer Research
Lewy Body Dementia Research
Inclusion Body Myositis Research
Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research
Others
