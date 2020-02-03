488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
Global Autoinjectors Market Is Booming Worldwide|Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

According to the Autoinjectors Market Overview, the Global Autoinjectors Market is predictable to list a CAGR of 17.42% to reach USD 79,741 Million by 2024. The comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Generally, autoinjectors are medical devices planned to distribute the dose of medicine. These are convenient to use and are envisioned for self-administration by patients and physicians. Autoinjectors have abundant rewards such as decreased needle phobia anxiety and uphold dose precision which in turn help in the growth of the market. The increasing occurrence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the swelling number of regulatory approvals are influences responsible for the market growth.

The worldwide Autoinjectors market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

 Major players operating in the Autoinjectors market include:

The bulging players in the Global Autoinjectors Market. are companies like Antares Pharma (US). Ypsomed (Switzerland), Owen Mumford Ltd (UK), Consort Medical (UK), SHL Group (Taiwan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Owen Mumford Ltd (UK), Consort Medical (UK), SHL Group (Taiwan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Major segments covered in the Autoinjectors Market report include:

The disposable autoinjectors sector is predicted to dominate the market and record a considerable CAGR to reach USD 53,696.20 Million by the end of the year 2024. The growing call for trying new drugs and chemicals and dynamic growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the disposable autoinjectors segment is also projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.90% from 2019 to 2024. The global autoinjectors market has been principally promoted by the mounting occurrence of anaphylaxis and the rising commonness of targeted therapies. However, increased product recall and severe regulatory policies are estimated to restrain market growth. The Global Autoinjectors Market is given by Product Type (Reusable Autoinjectors and Disposable Autoinjectors), by Design (Standardized Autoinjectors and Customized Autoinjectors), By Therapeutic Application (Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and others), etc. The envisioned onlookers in this market are hospitals and clinics, Contract research organizations (CROs), Medical device companies and academic institutes.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

  • Market Overview & Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunities
    • Challenges
    • Market Share Analysis
    • PORTERS Analysis
    • PESTEL Analysis
    • Value-chain Analysis
    • Table of Contents:

      1 Executive Summery
      2 Market Introduction
      2.1 Definition
      2.2 Scope of the Study
      2.3 Assumptions & Limitations
      2.3.1 Assumptions
      2.3.2 Limitations
      2.4 Market Structure
      3 Research Methodology
      3.1 Research Process
      3.2 Primary Research
      3.3 Secondary Research
      3.4 Market Size Estimation
      3.5 Forecast Model
      4 Market Dynamics
      4.1 Introduction
      4.2 Drivers
      4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis
      4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies
      4.3 Restraints
      4.3.1 Increased Product Recall
      4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies
      4.4 Opportunities
      4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies
      4.5 Challenges
      4.5.1 Lack of Proper Training for Using Autoinjectors
      4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
      4.7 Technology Trends & Assessment
      5 Market Factor Analysis
      5.1 Value Chain Analysis
      5.1.1 R&D
      5.1.2 Manufacturing
      5.1.3 Distribution & Sales
      5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring
      5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis
      5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
      5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
      5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
      5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
      5.3 Investment Opportunities
      5.4 Pricing Analysis
      6 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Product Type
      6.1 Overview
      6.2 Disposable Autoinjectors
      6.3 Reusable Autoinjectors
      7 Global Autoinjectors Market, BY Design
      7.1 Overview
      7.2 Customized Autoinjectors
      7.3 Standardized Autoinjectors
      8 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Therapeutic Application
      8.1 Overview
      8.2 Anaphylaxis
      8.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis
      8.4 Multiple Sclerosis
      8.5 Diabetes
      8.6 Others
      9 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Distribution Channel
      9.1 Overview
      9.2 Retail Pharmacies
      9.3 Hospital Pharmacies
      9.4 Others
      10 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Region
      10.1 Overview
      10.2 Americas
      10.2.1 North America
      10.2.1.1 US
      10.2.1.2 Canada
      10.2.2 Latin America
      10.3 Europe
      10.3.1 Western Europe
      10.3.1.1 Germany
      10.3.1.2 France
      10.3.1.3 UK
      10.3.1.4 Italy
      10.3.1.5 Spain
      10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
      10.3.2 Eastern Europe
      10.4 Asia-Pacific
      10.4.1 Japan
      10.4.2 China
      10.4.3 India
      10.4.4 Australia
      10.4.5 South Korea
      10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
      10.5 Middle East & Africa
      10.5.1 Middle East
      10.5.2 Africa
      11 Competitive Landscape
      11.1 Introduction
      11.2 Company Ranking
      12 Company Profiles
      12.1 Amgen Inc.
      12.1.1 Company Overview
      12.1.2 Financial Overview
      12.1.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.1.4 Key Developments
      12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.1.6 Key Strategies
      12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
      12.2.1 Company Overview
      12.2.2 Financial Overview
      12.2.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.2.4 Key Developments
      12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.2.6 Key Strategies
      12.3 Abbvie Inc.
      12.3.1 Company Overview
      12.3.2 Financial Overview
      12.3.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.3.4 Key Developments
      12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.3.6 Key Strategies
      12.4 Mylan N.V.
      12.4.1 Company Overview
      12.4.2 Financial Overview
      12.4.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.4.4 Key Developments
      12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.4.6 Key Strategies
      12.5 Eli Lilly and Company
      12.5.1 Company Overview
      12.5.2 Financial Overview
      12.5.3 Products Offering
      12.5.4 Key Developments
      12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.5.6 Key Strategies
      12.6 Ypsomed
      12.6.1 Company Overview
      12.6.2 Financial Overview
      12.6.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.6.4 Key Developments
      12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.6.6 Key Strategies
      12.7 Owen Mumford Ltd
      12.7.1 Company Overview
      12.7.2 Financial Overview
      12.7.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.7.4 Key Developments
      12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.7.6 Key Strategies
      12.8 Consort Medical
      12.8.1 Company Overview
      12.8.2 Financial Overview
      12.8.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.8.4 Key Developments
      12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.8.6 Key Strategies
      12.9 SHL Group
      12.9.1 Company Overview
      12.9.2 Financial Overview
      12.9.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.9.4 Key Developments
      12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.9.6 Key Strategies
      12.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
      12.10.1 Company Overview
      12.10.2 Financial Overview
      12.10.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.10.4 Key Developments
      12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.10.6 Key Strategies
      12.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
      12.11.1 Company Overview
      12.11.2 Financial Overview
      12.11.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.11.4 Key Developments
      12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.11.6 Key Strategies
      12.12 Antares Pharma
      12.12.1 Company Overview
      12.12.2 Financial Overview
      12.12.3 Products/Services Offered
      12.12.4 Key Developments
      12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.12.6 Key Strategies
      13 Appendix
      13.1 References
      13.2 Related Reports

Why purchase this report

  1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
  2. Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
  3. Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
  4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
  5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

