Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Market 2019 Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Growth Stimulators Expected to Growth During the Forecast Period 2025

The global Brushless DC Electric Motors market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brushless DC Electric Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brushless DC Electric Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Brushless DC Electric Motors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Brushless DC Electric Motors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Moog

Kollmorgen

Maxon Motor

Nidec Corporation

BEI Kimco

Woodward

Shinano Kenshi

Johnson Electric

Portescap

FAULHABER

Skurka Aerospace

Aerotech, Inc.

Mclennan

ARC Systems

Buhler Motor

Oriental Motor

Allied Motion Technologies

ElectroCraft, Inc.

AMETEK

Anaheim Automation

Linix Motor

ZGC Mechanical & Electrical

Motor Appliance Corp.

Haosheng DC Motor

Changzhou Fulling Motor

Luyang Technology Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Inner Rotor type

Outer Rotor type

Segment by Application

Industrial Automation

Medical Device

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Brushless DC Electric Motors

1.1 Definition of Brushless DC Electric Motors

1.2 Brushless DC Electric Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inner Rotor type

1.2.3 Outer Rotor type

1.3 Brushless DC Electric Motors Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Automation

1.3.3 Medical Device

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Brushless DC Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Brushless DC Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Brushless DC Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Brushless DC Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Brushless DC Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Brushless DC Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motors

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motors

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Brushless DC Electric Motors

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motors

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Brushless DC Electric Motors

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Brushless DC Electric Motors Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue Analysis

4.3 Brushless DC Electric Motors Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Brushless DC Electric Motors Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Brushless DC Electric Motors Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue by Regions

5.2 Brushless DC Electric Motors Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Brushless DC Electric Motors Production

5.3.2 North America Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Brushless DC Electric Motors Import and Export

5.4 Europe Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Brushless DC Electric Motors Production

5.4.2 Europe Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Brushless DC Electric Motors Import and Export

5.5 China Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Brushless DC Electric Motors Production

5.5.2 China Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Brushless DC Electric Motors Import and Export

5.6 Japan Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Brushless DC Electric Motors Production

5.6.2 Japan Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Brushless DC Electric Motors Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Brushless DC Electric Motors Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Brushless DC Electric Motors Import and Export

5.8 India Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Brushless DC Electric Motors Production

5.8.2 India Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Brushless DC Electric Motors Import and Export

Chapter Six: Brushless DC Electric Motors Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Production by Type

6.2 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Revenue by Type

6.3 Brushless DC Electric Motors Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Brushless DC Electric Motors Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Brushless DC Electric Motors Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Moog

8.1.1 Moog Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Moog Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Moog Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Kollmorgen

8.2.1 Kollmorgen Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Kollmorgen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Kollmorgen Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Maxon Motor

8.3.1 Maxon Motor Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Maxon Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Maxon Motor Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Nidec Corporation

8.4.1 Nidec Corporation Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Nidec Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Nidec Corporation Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 BEI Kimco

8.5.1 BEI Kimco Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 BEI Kimco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 BEI Kimco Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Woodward

8.6.1 Woodward Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Woodward Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Woodward Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Shinano Kenshi

8.7.1 Shinano Kenshi Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Shinano Kenshi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Shinano Kenshi Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Johnson Electric

8.8.1 Johnson Electric Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Johnson Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Johnson Electric Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Portescap

8.9.1 Portescap Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Portescap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Portescap Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 FAULHABER

8.10.1 FAULHABER Brushless DC Electric Motors Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 FAULHABER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 FAULHABER Brushless DC Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Skurka Aerospace

8.12 Aerotech, Inc.

8.13 Mclennan

8.14 ARC Systems

8.15 Buhler Motor

8.16 Oriental Motor

8.17 Allied Motion Technologies

8.18 ElectroCraft, Inc.

8.19 AMETEK

8.20 Anaheim Automation

8.21 Linix Motor

8.22 ZGC Mechanical & Electrical

8.23 Motor Appliance Corp.

8.24 Haosheng DC Motor

8.25 Changzhou Fulling Motor

8.26 Luyang Technology Co., Ltd.

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motors Market

9.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Brushless DC Electric Motors Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Brushless DC Electric Motors Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Brushless DC Electric Motors Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Brushless DC Electric Motors Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Brushless DC Electric Motors Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Brushless DC Electric Motors Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Brushless DC Electric Motors Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Brushless DC Electric Motors Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

