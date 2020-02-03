Global DVD Market 2019 | Current Trend, Increasing Demand, Competitive Analysis, Technology Development, Business Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global DVD market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DVD volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DVD market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of DVD in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their DVD manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CMC Magnetics

Moser Baer India Ltd

Panasonic

Ritek

Sony

Falcon Technologies International LLC

Hitachi Maxwell Ltd

Lions Gate Entertainment

Sharp

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd

TDK

Umedisc Ltd

Sumsung

Pioneer

LG

Philips

Toshiba

HUALU

GIEC

Seastar

Baru

Bevix

Viewlab

SAST

MALATA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

12 Bit

24 Bit

32 Bit

64 Bit

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial (Entertainment Place, School Etc.)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of DVD

1.1 Definition of DVD

1.2 DVD Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DVD Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chapter Twelve: Bit

1.2.3 24 Bit

1.2.4 3Chapter Two: Bit

1.2.5 6Chapter Four: Bit

1.2.6 Other

1.3 DVD Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global DVD Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial (Entertainment Place, School Etc.)

1.4 Global DVD Overall Market

1.4.1 Global DVD Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global DVD Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America DVD Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe DVD Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China DVD Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan DVD Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia DVD Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India DVD Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of DVD

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of DVD

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of DVD

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of DVD

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global DVD Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of DVD

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 DVD Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 DVD Revenue Analysis

4.3 DVD Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: DVD Regional Market Analysis

5.1 DVD Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global DVD Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global DVD Revenue by Regions

5.2 DVD Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America DVD Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America DVD Production

5.3.2 North America DVD Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America DVD Import and Export

5.4 Europe DVD Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe DVD Production

5.4.2 Europe DVD Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe DVD Import and Export

5.5 China DVD Market Analysis

5.5.1 China DVD Production

5.5.2 China DVD Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China DVD Import and Export

5.6 Japan DVD Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan DVD Production

5.6.2 Japan DVD Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan DVD Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia DVD Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia DVD Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia DVD Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia DVD Import and Export

5.8 India DVD Market Analysis

5.8.1 India DVD Production

5.8.2 India DVD Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India DVD Import and Export

Chapter Six: DVD Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global DVD Production by Type

6.2 Global DVD Revenue by Type

6.3 DVD Price by Type

Chapter Seven: DVD Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global DVD Consumption by Application

7.2 Global DVD Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: DVD Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 CMC Magnetics

8.1.1 CMC Magnetics DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 CMC Magnetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 CMC Magnetics DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Moser Baer India Ltd

8.2.1 Moser Baer India Ltd DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Moser Baer India Ltd Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Moser Baer India Ltd DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Panasonic

8.3.1 Panasonic DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Panasonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Panasonic DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Ritek

8.4.1 Ritek DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Ritek Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Ritek DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Sony

8.5.1 Sony DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Sony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Sony DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Falcon Technologies International LLC

8.6.1 Falcon Technologies International LLC DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Falcon Technologies International LLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Falcon Technologies International LLC DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Hitachi Maxwell Ltd

8.7.1 Hitachi Maxwell Ltd DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Hitachi Maxwell Ltd Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Hitachi Maxwell Ltd DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Lions Gate Entertainment

8.8.1 Lions Gate Entertainment DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Lions Gate Entertainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Lions Gate Entertainment DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Sharp

8.9.1 Sharp DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Sharp Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Sharp DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd

8.10.1 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd DVD Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd DVD Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 TDK

8.12 Umedisc Ltd

8.13 Sumsung

8.14 Pioneer

8.15 LG

8.16 Philips

8.17 Toshiba

8.18 HUALU

8.19 GIEC

8.20 Seastar

8.21 Baru

8.22 Bevix

8.23 Viewlab

8.24 SAST

8.25 MALATA

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of DVD Market

9.1 Global DVD Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global DVD Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 DVD Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America DVD Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe DVD Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China DVD Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan DVD Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia DVD Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India DVD Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 DVD Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 DVD Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 DVD Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

