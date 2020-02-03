Global Immunoassays in R&D Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2023

The Global Immunoassay in R&D Market is projected to record a CAGR of 8.18% and is estimated to reach USD 7,716.6 million by 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The rising occurrence percentage of chronic and communicable illnesses, augmented research & development investment (R&D) and technical developments thrusting the market growth. Though, the risen price of immunoassay processes and the heavy cost of immunoassay systems compel the development of the market, the occurrence in the incidence rates of diseases such as kidney problems, thyroid problems, adrenal gland tumors and heart disorders is projected to determine the progress of the market. For example, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, the American Heart Association stated in 2015 that every year, about 7,35,000 Americans grieve from heart attacks. Furthermore, the enlarged funds by various government and non-governmental establishments in research has powered the evolution of the market. In addition, technological advancements in immunoassay testing are possibly here to support market growth. In contrast, the heavy price of immunoassay events and the high value of immunoassay systems is predicted to hinder the market growth.

The worldwide Immunoassays in R&D market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Immunoassays in R&D market include:

The projected onlookers in the Immunoassay in R&D market are Hospitals and clinics, Medical device manufacturers and distributors, Pharmaceutical companies, Government research organizations and Regulatory agencies. Also, the vital players in the Immunoassay in R&D market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abcam PLC (United Kingdom), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), bioM�rieux Inc. (France), Abbott Laboratories (US) and Sysmex Corporation (Japan). Additional companies which can be customized into the final report are Monobind Inc., Mindray Boditech Med, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Diasorin SpA.

Major segments covered in the Immunoassays in R&D Market report include:

The global immunoassay in the R&D market has been segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market has been categorized as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunoprotect Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into infectious diseases, cancer research, endocrinology, autoimmune diseases, and others. By end-user, the market has been segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment settled for a market value of USD 1,742.6 million in 2017. In November 2018, bioM�rieux announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd (China). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its presence in China and therefore, in the global immunoassay in the R&D. In March 2018, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd tossed its initial wholly automatic Zika IgG immunoassay to help detect the Zika virus. The authorized name of this diagnostic test is Elecsys Zika IgG immunoassay. It is accessible in all countries, which entail a CE mark. In October 2017, Abbott declared the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for its Alinity CI-Series instruments for clinical chemistry and immunoassay diagnostics. The Global Immunoassay in R&D Market is segmented by Type (Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA) and others), by Application ( Endocrinology, Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer Research, Infectious Diseases and Others, By End User (Academic Institutions and Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and others) and lastly it is given by Region and is further provided below in its regional analysis.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing incidence rate of chronic and infectious diseases

4.2.2 Increased R&D investments by public and private organizations

4.2.3 Technological advancements in immunoassay testing

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of immunoassay procedures

4.3.2 High price of immunoassay systems

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Integration of the microfluidics technology in immunoassays

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 Technical difficulties during testing

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Product Development

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Major Trends

5.5.1 Growing demand for automated immunoassay systems

5.5.2 Development of highly sensitive immunoassay equipment

5.5.3 Technology Trends

5.6 Major Pharmaceutical Organizations (by R&D Revenues)

5.7 Top Research Institutes

6 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Overview

6.2 Kits and Reagents

6.3 Analyzers

6.4 Software and Services

7 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot)

7.4 RadioImmunoassay (RIA)

7.5 Chemiluminescence (CLIA)

7.6 Fluoroimmunoassay

7.7 Others

8 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Infectious Diseases

8.3 Cancer Research

8.4 Endocrinology

8.5 Autoimmune Diseases

8.6 Others

9 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.3 Academic Institutions and Laboratories

9.4 Others

10 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 Latin America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Switzerland

10.3.1.7 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Nordic Countries

10.3.2.1 Norway

10.3.2.2 Sweden

10.3.2.3 Denmark

10.3.2.4 Rest of Nordic Countries

10.3.3 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Share Analysis

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products/Services Offered

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategies

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products/Services Offered

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Strategies

12.3 Siemens Healthineers

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview

12.3.3 Products/Services Offered

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Strategies

12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products/Services Offered

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Strategies

12.5 Danaher Corporation

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview

12.5.3 Products/Services Offered

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Strategies

12.6 bioM�rieux Inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products/Services Offered

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Strategies

12.7 Abbott Laboratories

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products/Services Offered

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Strategies

12.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products/Services Offered

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Strategies

12.9 Sysmex Corporation

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Financial Overview

12.9.3 Products/Services Offered

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Strategies

12.1 Abcam plc

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Financial Overview

12.10.3 Products/Services Offered

12.10.4 Key Developments

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Strategies

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Blue Print



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

