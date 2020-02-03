Global Immunoassays in R&D Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2023
The Global Immunoassay in R&D Market is projected to record a CAGR of 8.18% and is estimated to reach USD 7,716.6 million by 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
The rising occurrence percentage of chronic and communicable illnesses, augmented research & development investment (R&D) and technical developments thrusting the market growth. Though, the risen price of immunoassay processes and the heavy cost of immunoassay systems compel the development of the market, the occurrence in the incidence rates of diseases such as kidney problems, thyroid problems, adrenal gland tumors and heart disorders is projected to determine the progress of the market. For example, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, the American Heart Association stated in 2015 that every year, about 7,35,000 Americans grieve from heart attacks. Furthermore, the enlarged funds by various government and non-governmental establishments in research has powered the evolution of the market. In addition, technological advancements in immunoassay testing are possibly here to support market growth. In contrast, the heavy price of immunoassay events and the high value of immunoassay systems is predicted to hinder the market growth.
The worldwide Immunoassays in R&D market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the Immunoassays in R&D market include:
The projected onlookers in the Immunoassay in R&D market are Hospitals and clinics, Medical device manufacturers and distributors, Pharmaceutical companies, Government research organizations and Regulatory agencies. Also, the vital players in the Immunoassay in R&D market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abcam PLC (United Kingdom), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), bioM�rieux Inc. (France), Abbott Laboratories (US) and Sysmex Corporation (Japan). Additional companies which can be customized into the final report are Monobind Inc., Mindray Boditech Med, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Diasorin SpA.
Major segments covered in the Immunoassays in R&D Market report include:
The global immunoassay in the R&D market has been segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market has been categorized as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunoprotect Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into infectious diseases, cancer research, endocrinology, autoimmune diseases, and others. By end-user, the market has been segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment settled for a market value of USD 1,742.6 million in 2017. In November 2018, bioM�rieux announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd (China). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its presence in China and therefore, in the global immunoassay in the R&D. In March 2018, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd tossed its initial wholly automatic Zika IgG immunoassay to help detect the Zika virus. The authorized name of this diagnostic test is Elecsys Zika IgG immunoassay. It is accessible in all countries, which entail a CE mark. In October 2017, Abbott declared the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for its Alinity CI-Series instruments for clinical chemistry and immunoassay diagnostics. The Global Immunoassay in R&D Market is segmented by Type (Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA) and others), by Application ( Endocrinology, Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer Research, Infectious Diseases and Others, By End User (Academic Institutions and Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and others) and lastly it is given by Region and is further provided below in its regional analysis.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing incidence rate of chronic and infectious diseases
4.2.2 Increased R&D investments by public and private organizations
4.2.3 Technological advancements in immunoassay testing
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 High cost of immunoassay procedures
4.3.2 High price of immunoassay systems
4.4 Opportunity
4.4.1 Integration of the microfluidics technology in immunoassays
4.5 Challenge
4.5.1 Technical difficulties during testing
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 R&D and Product Development
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Distribution & Sales
5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring
5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.3 Investment Opportunity Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Major Trends
5.5.1 Growing demand for automated immunoassay systems
5.5.2 Development of highly sensitive immunoassay equipment
5.5.3 Technology Trends
5.6 Major Pharmaceutical Organizations (by R&D Revenues)
5.7 Top Research Institutes
6 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Overview
6.2 Kits and Reagents
6.3 Analyzers
6.4 Software and Services
7 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
7.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot)
7.4 RadioImmunoassay (RIA)
7.5 Chemiluminescence (CLIA)
7.6 Fluoroimmunoassay
7.7 Others
8 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Infectious Diseases
8.3 Cancer Research
8.4 Endocrinology
8.5 Autoimmune Diseases
8.6 Others
9 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.3 Academic Institutions and Laboratories
9.4 Others
10 Global Immunoassays in R&D Market, by Region
10.1 Overview
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 US
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.2 Latin America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Western Europe
10.3.1.1 Germany
10.3.1.2 France
10.3.1.3 UK
10.3.1.4 Italy
10.3.1.5 Spain
10.3.1.6 Switzerland
10.3.1.7 Rest of Western Europe
10.3.2 Nordic Countries
10.3.2.1 Norway
10.3.2.2 Sweden
10.3.2.3 Denmark
10.3.2.4 Rest of Nordic Countries
10.3.3 Eastern Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
11 Company Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Company Share Analysis
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial Overview
12.1.3 Products/Services Offered
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Strategies
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financial Overview
12.2.3 Products/Services Offered
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Strategies
12.3 Siemens Healthineers
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financial Overview
12.3.3 Products/Services Offered
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Strategies
12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Financial Overview
12.4.3 Products/Services Offered
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Strategies
12.5 Danaher Corporation
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Financial Overview
12.5.3 Products/Services Offered
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Strategies
12.6 bioM�rieux Inc.
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Financial Overview
12.6.3 Products/Services Offered
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Strategies
12.7 Abbott Laboratories
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Financial Overview
12.7.3 Products/Services Offered
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Strategies
12.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Financial Overview
12.8.3 Products/Services Offered
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Strategies
12.9 Sysmex Corporation
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Financial Overview
12.9.3 Products/Services Offered
12.9.4 Key Developments
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Strategies
12.1 Abcam plc
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Financial Overview
12.10.3 Products/Services Offered
12.10.4 Key Developments
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Strategies
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Blue Print
