Global Pet Veterinary Drug Market Research Report 2019

Global Pet Veterinary Drug Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pet Veterinary Drug refers to a drug used in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of diseases in pets.

The global pet veterinary drug market is divided into drugs and biological agents and vaccines according to drugs. According to the ingredients, it is divided into anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides, analgesics and sedatives. Due to the significant growth of the global healthcare industry, global demand for pet veterinary drugs is increasing.

The global Pet Veterinary Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pet Veterinary Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Veterinary Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Bayer AG

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Virbac Group

Ceva

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Vetoquinol

Orion Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-Infectives

Anti-Inflammatory

Parasiticides

Analgesics

Sedatives

Others

Segment by Application

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Drug Stores

