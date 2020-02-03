Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Manufacturers, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2028

“ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

The global Plastic Bottles & Containers market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Bottles & Containers from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plastic Bottles & Containers market.

Leading players of Plastic Bottles & Containers including:

ALPLA

Amcor

Plastipak Packaging

Graham Packaging

RPC Group

Berry Plastics

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Zijiang

Visy

Zhongfu

XLZT

Polycon Industries

KW Plastics

Boxmore Packaging

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Beverages and Food

Pharmaceutical

FMCG

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Bottles & Containers Definition

1.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Type

3.1.1 PET

3.1.2 PP

3.1.3 HDPE

3.1.4 LDPE

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Plastic Bottles & Containers by Type in 2018

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Application

4.1.1 Beverages and Food

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical

4.1.3 FMCG

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Plastic Bottles & Containers by Application in 2018

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Plastic Bottles & Containers by Sales Channel in 2018

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Plastic Bottles & Containers Players

7.1 ALPLA

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Amcor

7.3 Plastipak Packaging

7.4 Graham Packaging

7.5 RPC Group

7.6 Berry Plastics

7.7 Greiner Packaging

7.8 Alpha Packaging

7.9 Zijiang

7.10 Visy

7.11 Zhongfu

7.12 XLZT

7.13 Polycon Industries

7.14 KW Plastics

7.15 Boxmore Packaging

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Plastic Bottles & Containers

8.1 Industrial Chain of Plastic Bottles & Containers

8.2 Upstream of Plastic Bottles & Containers

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Plastic Bottles & Containers

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Plastic Bottles & Containers

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Plastic Bottles & Containers

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Plastic Bottles & Containers (2019-2028)

9.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2019-2028)

9.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2019-2028)

9.3 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2019-2028)

9.4 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2019-2028)

9.5 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2019-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

