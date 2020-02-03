Global Preclinical CRO Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The toxicological testing segment is projected to head the market and roll a substantial CAGR to reach USD 2,476.28 Million by the end of 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Preclinical CRO market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF40

The collective urge for experimenting with new drugs and chemicals as well as dynamic progress in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments are expected to drive the market. However, the bioanalysis and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies section is likely to parade the highest CAGR of 8.96% from 2019 to 2024. Innovative technological advances by various companies to deliver healthier services to pharmaceutical companies and is driving the growth of the sector simultaneously. The Key players in the market segmented, can be given by service (i.e. Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies and others), By Application (Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases and others), By End User (Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).The SWOT Analysis of the Global Preclinical CRO Market can be further customized and can be available as an additional article into the main report.

Major players operating in the Preclinical CRO market include:

The bulging players in the Global Preclinical CRO Market. Are compnaies like Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (US), MD Biosciences (US)., IQVIA (US), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), Envigo (US), Charles River (US), ICON PLC (Dublin), PRA Health Sciences (US), Medpace (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), WuXi AppTec (China) and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg. The players operating in the global preclinical CRO market are focusing on product unveilings, along with intensifying their global footpaths by entering untouched markets.

Major segments covered in the Preclinical CRO Market report include:

The collective urge for experimenting with new drugs and chemicals as well as dynamic progress in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments are expected to drive the market. However, the bioanalysis and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies section is likely to parade the highest CAGR of 8.96% from 2019 to 2024. Innovative technological advances by various companies to deliver healthier services to pharmaceutical companies and is driving the growth of the sector simultaneously. The Key players in the market segmented, can be given by service (i.e. Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies and others), By Application (Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases and others), By End User (Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).The SWOT Analysis of the Global Preclinical CRO Market can be further customized and can be available as an additional article into the main report. The toxicological testing segment is projected to head the market and roll a substantial CAGR to reach USD 2,476.28 Million by the end of 2024.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF40

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in Outsourcing of Non-Core Functions

4.2.2 Enhanced Abilities of Preclinical CROs to Offer Additional Value-Added Services

4.2.3 Surging Number of Drugs in the Preclinical Phase

4.2.4 Economies of Production and Scale

4.2.5 Mutual Benefit to the Contractor as Well as the Client

4.2.6 High R&D Expenditure

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity of Labour and High Labour Cost

4.3.2 Structural Changes in the Industry

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Opportunity for Medical Device Companies to Outsource Preclinical Trials to CROs

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Supply Chain Complexity and Third-Party Control

4.5.2 Outdated Clinical Trial Activities

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Trends

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D

5.1.2 Good Laboratory Practices (GLP)

5.1.3 Pre-Clinical CRO Testing

5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Service

6.1 Overview

6.2 Toxicology Testing

6.3 Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies

6.4 Others

7 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Therapeutic Area

7.1 Overview

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

7.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.5 Immunological Disorders

7.6 Respiratory Diseases

7.7 Infectious Diseases

7.8 Diabetes

7.9 Others

8 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

8.3 Medical Device Companies

8.4 Academic Institutes

9 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 Latin America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Company Share Analysis

11 Company Profile

11.1 IQVIA

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products/Services Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategies

11.2 PAREXEL International Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offering

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategies

11.3 Envigo

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products Offering

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategies

11.4 Charles River

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products/Services Offered

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategies

11.5 Eurofins Scientific

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Products/Services Offered

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Strategies

11.6 ICON PLC

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Products/Services Offered

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Strategies

11.7 PRA Health Sciences (PRA)

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Products/Services Offered

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Strategies

11.8 Medpace

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Products/Services Offered

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Strategies

11.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Overview

11.9.3 Products/Services Offered

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Strategies

11.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Overview

11.10.3 Products/Services Offered

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Strategies

11.11 WuXi AppTec

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Financial Overview

11.11.3 Products/Services Offered

11.11.4 Key Developments

11.11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Key Strategies

11.12 MD Biosciences

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Financial Overview

11.12.3 Products/Services Offered

11.12.4 Key Developments

11.12.5 SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Key Strategies

12 Appendix

12.1 References

12.2 Related Reports



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/