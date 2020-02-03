Global Preclinical CRO Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019
The toxicological testing segment is projected to head the market and roll a substantial CAGR to reach USD 2,476.28 Million by the end of 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Request a Sample copy of Preclinical CRO market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF40
The collective urge for experimenting with new drugs and chemicals as well as dynamic progress in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments are expected to drive the market. However, the bioanalysis and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies section is likely to parade the highest CAGR of 8.96% from 2019 to 2024. Innovative technological advances by various companies to deliver healthier services to pharmaceutical companies and is driving the growth of the sector simultaneously. The Key players in the market segmented, can be given by service (i.e. Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies and others), By Application (Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases and others), By End User (Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).The SWOT Analysis of the Global Preclinical CRO Market can be further customized and can be available as an additional article into the main report.
Major players operating in the Preclinical CRO market include:
The bulging players in the Global Preclinical CRO Market. Are compnaies like Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (US), MD Biosciences (US)., IQVIA (US), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), Envigo (US), Charles River (US), ICON PLC (Dublin), PRA Health Sciences (US), Medpace (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), WuXi AppTec (China) and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg. The players operating in the global preclinical CRO market are focusing on product unveilings, along with intensifying their global footpaths by entering untouched markets.
Major segments covered in the Preclinical CRO Market report include:
The collective urge for experimenting with new drugs and chemicals as well as dynamic progress in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments are expected to drive the market. However, the bioanalysis and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies section is likely to parade the highest CAGR of 8.96% from 2019 to 2024. Innovative technological advances by various companies to deliver healthier services to pharmaceutical companies and is driving the growth of the sector simultaneously. The Key players in the market segmented, can be given by service (i.e. Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies and others), By Application (Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases and others), By End User (Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).The SWOT Analysis of the Global Preclinical CRO Market can be further customized and can be available as an additional article into the main report. The toxicological testing segment is projected to head the market and roll a substantial CAGR to reach USD 2,476.28 Million by the end of 2024.
For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF40
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in Outsourcing of Non-Core Functions
4.2.2 Enhanced Abilities of Preclinical CROs to Offer Additional Value-Added Services
4.2.3 Surging Number of Drugs in the Preclinical Phase
4.2.4 Economies of Production and Scale
4.2.5 Mutual Benefit to the Contractor as Well as the Client
4.2.6 High R&D Expenditure
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Scarcity of Labour and High Labour Cost
4.3.2 Structural Changes in the Industry
4.4 Opportunity
4.4.1 Opportunity for Medical Device Companies to Outsource Preclinical Trials to CROs
4.5 Challenges
4.5.1 Supply Chain Complexity and Third-Party Control
4.5.2 Outdated Clinical Trial Activities
4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.7 Trends
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 R&D
5.1.2 Good Laboratory Practices (GLP)
5.1.3 Pre-Clinical CRO Testing
5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.3 Investment Opportunities
5.4 Pricing Analysis
6 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Service
6.1 Overview
6.2 Toxicology Testing
6.3 Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies
6.4 Others
7 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Therapeutic Area
7.1 Overview
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
7.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.5 Immunological Disorders
7.6 Respiratory Diseases
7.7 Infectious Diseases
7.8 Diabetes
7.9 Others
8 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries
8.3 Medical Device Companies
8.4 Academic Institutes
9 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Region
9.1 Overview
9.2 Americas
9.2.1 North America
9.2.1.1 US
9.2.1.2 Canada
9.2.2 Latin America
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Western Europe
9.3.1.1 Germany
9.3.1.2 France
9.3.1.3 UK
9.3.1.4 Italy
9.3.1.5 Spain
9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
9.3.2 Eastern Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 Middle East
9.5.2 Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Company Share Analysis
11 Company Profile
11.1 IQVIA
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Overview
11.1.3 Products/Services Offered
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Strategies
11.2 PAREXEL International Corporation
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Overview
11.2.3 Products Offering
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Strategies
11.3 Envigo
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Overview
11.3.3 Products Offering
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Strategies
11.4 Charles River
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Overview
11.4.3 Products/Services Offered
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Strategies
11.5 Eurofins Scientific
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Overview
11.5.3 Products/Services Offered
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Strategies
11.6 ICON PLC
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Overview
11.6.3 Products/Services Offered
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Strategies
11.7 PRA Health Sciences (PRA)
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financial Overview
11.7.3 Products/Services Offered
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Strategies
11.8 Medpace
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Overview
11.8.3 Products/Services Offered
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Strategies
11.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Financial Overview
11.9.3 Products/Services Offered
11.9.4 Key Developments
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Key Strategies
11.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Financial Overview
11.10.3 Products/Services Offered
11.10.4 Key Developments
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Key Strategies
11.11 WuXi AppTec
11.11.1 Company Overview
11.11.2 Financial Overview
11.11.3 Products/Services Offered
11.11.4 Key Developments
11.11.5 SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Key Strategies
11.12 MD Biosciences
11.12.1 Company Overview
11.12.2 Financial Overview
11.12.3 Products/Services Offered
11.12.4 Key Developments
11.12.5 SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Key Strategies
12 Appendix
12.1 References
12.2 Related Reports
Why purchase this report
- The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
- Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
- Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
Get in Touch with Us:
Jyoti
Email: [email protected]
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/
- Bitcoin half-heartedly captures rising interest amid Google Searchers
- Hernia Prostheses Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2017 – 2025
- Travel Mug Market (By Segment) : Company Analysis to 2018 – 2026
- Releases New Report on the Hydroxypropyl Cellulose Market 2014 – 2020
- GE Renewable Energy Slumps to $666m Loss In 2019
- The Digital Currency Governance Group reflects the arrival of cryptocurrencies
- Fed’s Electrical Car budget underestimated
- IRS Schedule 1: ‘ Financial Interest ‘ Classification Cryptocurrency Question:
- NASA Picks Axiom Space for Commercial Leo Module
- Greens Mowers to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026
- NASA releases eleven grandaunts ready for space missions.
- NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station
- NASA, Partners Name Ocean Studying Satellite for Noted Earth Scientist
- Global Plating Rectifier Type – Fuseblocks and Holder Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2019-2025
- Corporate green accounts purchase ‘ Global energy sector reshaping.’