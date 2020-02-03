Global Protein Bars Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2024
The Global Protein Bars Market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.24% to reach USD 1,820.6 million by 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
There is a high rise in the number of health centers and gymnasiums which is escalating health awareness and of the progress of the global protein bars market. Nevertheless, a lack of user consciousness about the reimbursements of protein bars is impeding market development. The Global Protein Bars Market is projected to record noteworthy progress through the forecast period. Growing mindfulness of the essentiality of health and wellness has resulted in the mounting acceptance of healthy foods which is one of the influences lashing the sales of protein bars. Additionally, producers of protein bars are stimulating their products with constituents that promote health, wellness, and overall aptness to grab the consideration of health-conscious customers. A developing consumer base has led the stores, such as supermarkets and shops, to stack protein bars, thus smoothing purchase of the same. Though, the high costs of protein bars are expected to deter market growth during the forecast period, this product market is still a good consideration, overall.
Major players operating in the Protein Bars market include:
The projected onlookers in the Protein Bars Market are Hospitals and clinics, Research and Development Organizations, Academic Institutes and Pharmaceutical Companies. A few of the crucial approaches followed by The envisioned spectators for this market are considered to be- Snacks manufacturers, Raw material suppliers, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies, Investors and trade experts, Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors and of course the Protein bars manufacturers Furthermore, the vital players in the Protein Bars Market are Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US), Clif Bar & Company (US), Quest Nutrition, LLC (US), Kellogg Company (US), Mars, Incorporated (US), Natural Balance Foods Ltd. (UK), General Mills Inc. (US), Naturells India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (US) and The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US).
Major segments covered in the Protein Bars Market report include:
The Protein Bars Market has been segmented – By product type (Meal Replacement Bars, Energy Bars, Snack Bars and others), By Category (Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Multi-Claim and others), By Distribution Channel ( Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Non-Store-Based, Store-Based and others) and By Region. Amongst others, the snack bars sector is predicted to be the maximum, recording a considerable CAGR to reach USD 772.2 million by the end of the year 2024. The Shopper’s preferability for healthy on-the-go snacks is pouring the rise of this section. Likewise, protein snack bars are offered in different flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and peanut butter which is swaying the growth of the sector too.
