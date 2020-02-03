Global Raw Mill Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Raw Mill Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Raw Mill Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A raw mill is the equipment used to grind raw materials into “rawmix” during the manufacture of cement. Rawmix is then fed to a cement kiln, which transforms it into clinker, which is then ground to make cement in the cement mill. The rawmilling stage of the process effectively defines the chemistry (and therefore physical properties) of the finished cement, and has a large effect upon the efficiency of the whole manufacturing process.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henan LIMING Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Damatech

SAS Global Corporation

Gebr. Pfeiffer

IMANDAR ENTERPRISE SDN. BHD.

SHANGHAI ZENITH MINERALS CO., LTD

RKM Services Ltd.

C.S.I

Shanghai Clirik Machinery Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Zhongde Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Vestal Corporation

Fives

Henan Xingyang Mining Machinery Factory

Shanghai Minggong Heavy Equipment Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vertical Roller Mill

Ball Roller Mill

Segment by Application

Cement

Electricity

Metallurgy

Chemical

Non-metallic Mineral Ore

Other Industries

