Global Zipper Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2024

The Global Zipper Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.64% to reach USD 16,957.8 Million by 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

On account of compensations such as suitability, competence, user-friendliness, zippers find prevalent use in customer products. Its applications comprise of apparel, baggage, bags, shoes, camp out gears, seat covers, purses, and beds. Likewise, moving style trends are positively lashing the growth of global zipper market. There are diverse types of zippers which are used to boost the appearance of products along with serving the functionality of its? fasteners. Moreover, the growth of the clothing industry is creating prospects for zipper manufacturers.

Major players operating in the Zipper market include:

Companies like Coats Opti (Germany), YBS Zipper Group (South Korea), Ideal Fastener Corporation (US), YKK Corporation (Japan ), WeiXing Co., Ltd (China), Salmi Oy (Finland), Max Zipper Co., LTD (Taiwan), Triple Power (Fujian) Zipper Co., Ltd. (China), Riri SA (Switzerland), HHH Zipper (South Korea), Keen Ching Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Valiant Industrial Co., Jinjiang Fuxing zipper Co. LTD (China), Limited (Taiwan), Kao Shing Zipper Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Sancris Linhas e Fios Ltd (Brazil), UCAN Zipper USA (US), Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), YCC Zippers (China), and Wenzhou Great Wall Zipper Group Co., Ltd (China) are the most prominent players in the global zipper market.

Major segments covered in the Zipper Market report include:

The development of the clothing segment can be credited to present fashion trends inducing the use of zippers. The apparel segment is projected to be the major one, recording the maximum CAGR to reach USD 7,887.86 Million by the end of 2024. Zippers are extensively used in everyday clohing and attires to manage pockets and sleeve openings while also making them look attractive, overall.

