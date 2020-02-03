Healthcare CMO Market 2019 : Competitive Strategies and Forecasts By Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, And Others

Healthcare CMO market report provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The report provides in detail information about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. All this information, facts, and statistics lead to an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. This Healthcare CMO market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Increasing Inclination of Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers Towards Outsourcing

The growth of the healthcare contract manufacturing organizations market is growing owing to the advantages offered by the contract manufacturing companies. These companies provides services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. For the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies the CMO offers various beneficial services right form the producing of small quantities of materials for R&D purposes, larger amounts for clinical study and eventually large-scale production for commercialization. On the other hand the CMO helps medical devices companies meet the rising demands from the customers. The companies invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of delivering high quality and innovative products to the market. The rising demands for the healthcare products such as medicines, vaccines, diagnostics devices, implants and other therapeutic medicines and devices are likely to drive the contract manufacturing. Therefore, owing this factor the market for the healthcare CMO is likely to significantly in the forecast period.

Rising Demand in Developing Regions

The developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Latin America are growing dynamically in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The governments of the respective countries in these regions are supporting through various initiatives, funding, programs and conferences. The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology is driven by the economic, demographic development, rising healthcare expenditures, and improving public-private healthcare funding among the others. Asia Pacific have a great potential to serve the medical device industry. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the developing regions are likely to create growth opportunities for the healthcare CMO market during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

