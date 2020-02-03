Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market : Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026gh 2026
Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Overview
Pheromone are the chemical molecules secreted by insects in the environment. The pheromones are released to signal their other mates for a food source or as an alert. Thus, these pheromones acts a communication between the insects spread across the field. Integrated pest management (IPM) is a method or approach towards preventing damage from pests in the farm field. IPM pheromones are synthetically manufactured which exactly imitates the naturally secreted pheromones. Thus, it helps in growing the crops in a healthy manner. The pheromones can be classified based on the interaction medium as aggregation, alarm or sex pheromones. IPM pheromones create an unfavourable situation for the further growth of pest. The IPM pheromones are used in one of the four control approaches as biological control, cultural control, mechanical and physical control and chemical control. The chemicals used for manufacture of pheromones are semiochemicals. Depending on the pest type such as moth, beetles etc. the pheromones are manufactured specifically for that type of pest. The global IPM pheromone market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.
Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Drivers and Restraints:
The demand for pheromones in the agricultural field is increasing. This is attributed by some of the factors such as biodegradability, non-toxins to humans, long long-term effect, wide spread area coverage. These factors contribute in driving the global IPM pheromones market. End use segments such as horticulture, storage facilities aid in the driving the global IPM pheromones market. International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association, a trade association also aids in the expansion of IMP pheromones consumption globally.
Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Segmentation
On the basis of pheromone type, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-
- Pheromone traps
- Pheromone lures
On the basis of pest type, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-
- Moths
- Fruit Flies
- Beetles
- Others
On the basis of application, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-
- Agriculture
- Horticulture
- Forestry
- Storage facilities
On the basis of end use, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-
- Detection & monitoring
- Mating disruption
- Others
Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global integrated pest management pheromones market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds major share in the production of IPM pheromones. This is attributed by advanced technological back support of manufacturing. Europe followed APAC holds major share in terms of consumption since end use segments have wide presence in these regions. The IPM pheromones market in MEA and Latin America are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.
Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the global integrated pest management pheromones market includes:
- Russell IPM
- Shin-Etsu Chemicals
- International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS)
- Suterra LLC
- Trécé, Inc.
- Novagrica
- Agrisense BCS Ltd
- Pheromone Chemicals
- Ponalab
- Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd
