MHealth App Market is Booming Worldwide, CAGR upto 42.2%

Mhealth (mobile health) is a broad term for the use of mobile phones and other wireless technology in medical care. The most common application of Mhealth is the use of mobile devices to educate consumers about preventive healthcare services. However, Mhealth is also used for disease surveillance, treatment support, epidemic outbreak tracking, and chronic disease management. Owing to the low density of physicians, the demand for Mhealth application has surged across the globe. The penetration of smartphones across the globe is one of the major reason to use the Mhealth application on consumers end.The market for Mhealth App is expected to register a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms, Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices and mHealth Apps for the Management of Chronic Diseases, Cost Containment in Healthcare Delivery, Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services and Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery.

Major Players, such as Omron Corporation (Japan), Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (United States), Diversinet Corp. (Canada), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Qualcomm (United States), Johnson and Johnson (United States), AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom), Roche (Switzerland), Novartis (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (United Kingdom), Pfizer (United States) and Sanofi (France) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 27 April 2018, Novartis has launched FocalView app, an ophthalmic digital research platform created with ResearchKit. This app is designed to collect data directly from patients in order to track disease protection and allow them to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home.

• Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms

• Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices and mHealth Apps for the Management of Chronic Diseases

• Cost Containment in Healthcare Delivery

• Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

• Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

• Difficulties in finding mHealth Apps on Android or Apple Stores

• Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

• Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

• Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders

• Low Physician Density Creates Platforms for Greater Adoption of mHealth Apps in Developing Countries

