Nail Art Printer Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 1.1 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

Nail Art Printer Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global nail art printer market. In terms of revenue, the global nail art printer market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the nail art printer market report.

A nail art printer is an electronic device used for printing various creative designs on fingernails. The nail art printer prints the design on the fingernails in seconds. The printer has numerous pre-defined and customized designs that can be printed according to choice. Currently, women are greatly exposed to beauty and fashion, and thus, nail art is a highly preferred beauty routine, leading to an increase in the demand for nail art printers.

In this market report, TMR estimates that, based on type, built-in computer printers are likely to be the most widely used product by the end of 2027, in the nail art printer market. Women are now more focused on their personality and looks, and spend considerable amounts on grooming. Increasing adoption of Western lifestyle supports the growth of the nail art and nail art printer market, globally.

Most people consider their looks as an important attribute of their character, due to extensive professional competition in various sectors. This is a driving factor for beauty salons to increase their business by adding nail art technologies in their service offerings. All these factors are giving rise to the increasing demand for nail art printers. Rapid increase in the usage of nail art printers at nail salons, beauty parlours, fashion stores, hair salons, spa centres, and wedding studios, etc., is expected to be a major driving factor of this market.

Global Nail Art Printer Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is projected to show prominent growth in the nail art printer market in the near future, as nail art has been a part of traditional Japanese culture. China and Japan are expected to be prominent markets for nail art printer manufacturers during the forecasted timeline. Europe has been the biggest market for nail art printers over the years. Europe, along with North America, dominates the market. Affordability is one the major reasons for the growth of this market in North America and Europe. Rapid increase in the usage of nail art printers at residential and commercial spaces such as beauty parlors, wedding studios, fashion stores, nail salons, hair salons, and spa centers is projected to be a major driving factor for the nail art printer market during the forecast period.

Major brands are likely to focus on research & development to strengthen their footprint in the global nail art printer market. Companies are engaged in expanding their product portfolios. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing their cost of production so that the product is affordable for customers, and also to increase profitability for the sustainable growth of their businesses.