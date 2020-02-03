Non Ferrous Scrap Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Non Ferrous Scrap Market: Introduction

Scrap is a recyclable material produced during manufacturing of automobiles, durable consumer products, building supplies, etc. Non-ferrous scrap are materials that do not have iron content in them. Some of the prominent non-ferrous scrap materials are aluminum, copper, lead, zinc, etc. According to Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), about 40.0% of the global demand for copper is supplied from recycled copper materials. Similarly, about 30.0% of global zinc production comes from recycled zinc.

Global Non Ferrous Scrap Market: Competition Landscape

Akjay International LLC.

Akjay International LLC. is a global non-ferrous and ferrous scrap material trading company founded in 2005 in Denville, New Jersey, the U.S. The company’s product portfolio of non-ferrous scrap materials are stainless steel, aluminum, brass, copper, zinc, lead, etc. The company also sells ferrous scrap, plates, coils, pipes, beams, AC motors, ballast, harness wires, sealed unit, shredder pickings, etc. The company has operations in the U.S., Europe, Southeast Asia, The Far East, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company is a member of Bureau of International Recycling (BIR).

Alter Trading Corporation

Alter Trading Corp. is a global company, engaged in trading of non-ferrous and ferrous scrap materials. The company was formed in 1898 in the U.S. The company trades in non-ferrous scrap materials such as aluminum, copper, brass, insulated wire, metal demolition materials, lead acid batteries, and catalytic converters. The company also trades in ferrous scrap such as sheet iron, tin, car bodies, machinery, plates & structural scrap, metal demolition materials, and industrial scrap. The company has operations across various states in the U.S. It is a member of Bureau of International Recycling (BIR).

Economic benefit of recycling increasing the demand for non-ferrous scrap materials

Across the world, metals, both non-ferrous and ferrous are used in everyday life. Conservation of mineral resources has gained importance with increase in population. Non-ferrous metals are recyclable, and the manufacturing industry is using scrap as a raw material to meet the needs of society. Generally, the cost of refining a new non-ferrous metal is more than cost of production from non-ferrous scrap. For example, as per U.S. Aluminum Association, 90.0% less electricity is required to produce aluminum from scrap than from bauxite (aluminum ore).

Rise in usage of non-ferrous materials increasing demand for non-ferrous scrap

Across the world, rise in demand for non-ferrous materials is increasing the demand for non-ferrous scrap. According to Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), global usage of copper scrap was 5.9 million tons in 2000 which increased 40.0% to reach 8.3 million tons in 2015. Over the same period, the London Metal Exchange (LME) price of copper increased from US$ 1,814 to US$ 5,502 per ton which increased the market size of copper recycling from US$ 10.7 Billion to US$ 46.0 Billion.