Pinchbeck moves to R-UK to manage the Energy UK

Pinchbeck Emma has finally left the Renewable UK. She has joined the Energy UK and is appointed the agency’s new chief executive. The Energy UK says that Emma, who was the former assistant chief executive at the R-UK, can bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the sector of energy. Audrey

