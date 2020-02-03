Polyester straps Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2017-2027

Manufacturers are continuously looking for better packaging solutions which reflect versatile characteristics such as sustainability, cost efficient nature, firmness and safety. In the past, steel straps were used for wrapping of products and commodities, however, they posed limitations such as corrosion and damage. Steel straps tend to damage the goods they wrap causing unnecessary wastage. Moreover, due to moisture, they used to develop rust, which after the piercing of the goods, caused quality adulteration and contamination owing to the reactions taking place. Polyester straps do not possess such problems, and they are used to wrap steel bars, iron bars, coils, pipes, crates, cables etc.

These polyester straps offer both safety and effective packaging solutions and the products can be unwrapped with minimal effort after unloading. The weight of the polyester straps is less as compared to steel straps; this helps in better transportation of the goods and products. Also, polyester straps do not develop rust, unlike steel, and hence can be used multiple times as a sustainable packaging solution and they are used till their strength wears off (which takes lot of time and hence can be used several times). Polyester straps are made from two materials, either PP (polypropylene) or PET (polyethylene terephthalate).

Polyester Straps Market: Applications in Several Industries and End Uses

Polyester straps are used in various industries such as ceramics, glass, textile, paper, steel and iron, leather etc. They are also used in building material and palletisation which includes bottles and cartons wrapping. They find use in wrapping roofing tiles, timber, plaster bonds, plywood etc. They also find applications in the food and beverage industry which include their uses in the breweries, mineral water, soft drinks, dairy, juices, meat and poultry products and other beverage distribution centers.

Polyester Straps Market: Dynamics Influencers and Growth Propellers

Polyester straps are used widely in several industries as they provide efficient wrapping solutions. Moreover, there is increasing demand for timber, metal rods, iron, cables, textile products etc., which is used in manufacturing sector and in the end user applications. These products need to get transported without compromising the quality of the products and this is where polyester straps come into play. The more the demand, the more will the transportation activities and in turn more will be the demand for polyester straps. This has a good influence over the polyester straps market.

