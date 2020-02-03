Portable Welding Generators Market Analysis, Current Trends and Forecast by 2027
Global Portable Welding Generators Market – Introduction
- Portable welding generators are used to produce electric current that is essential to carry out the process of welding. A portable welding generator is equipped with a liquid fuel engine such as diesel or gasoline, which converts mechanical energy to electrical energy.
- Portable welding generators are primarily used in arc welding, stick welding, pipe welding, wire welding, TIG welding, and plasma cutting.
- Portable welding generators are essential equipment at constructions sites, farms, industry and others. Based on power, portable welding generators are classified into two types: Single phase welding generators and three phase welding generators.
Global Portable Welding Generators Market – Dynamics
Key Drivers of Portable Welding Generators Market
- Population is growing rapidly and hence, the demand for demand for residential and commercial space is increasing. Therefore, expansion of the construction and building sector is anticipated to boost the market globally.
- Additionally, an increase in the demand for advanced welding technology from the automotive industry is projected to boost the demand for portable welding generators in the near future.
- Increase in economic expansion and consumer disposable income are projected to propel the production of vehicles in the next few years, which in turn is estimated to boost the global portable welding generators market.
- Moreover, rising demand for portable welding generators for numerous applications in diverse industries, such as oil & gas, shipbuilding, offshore exploration, construction and aerospace, is anticipated to boost the market in the near future.
Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region of Global Market for Portable Welding Generators Market
- North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global portable welding generators market by the end of 2019. This can be attributed to the presence of established manufacturers in the region. The portable welding generators market in North America is expanding due to technological advancement in the region.
- The portable welding generators market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the development of infrastructure and rapid industrialization in the region.
- A rapid rise in urbanization in the developing countries in Asia Pacific is boosting construction activities in these countries, which in turn is estimated to propel the demand for portable welding generators in the region during the forecast period.
Portable Welding Generators Market – Competitive Landscape
Key Players Operating in Global Portable Welding Generators Market
Numerous local, regional, and international players manufacture portable welding generators. Hence, the global portable welding generators market is quite fragmented. Thus, the intensity of competition is high among these players. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the portable welding generators market. Key players operating in the global portable welding generators market include:
- Kirloskar Electric Company
- Ador Welding Limited
- GASTECH ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS PVT LTD.
- Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
- Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd.
- Hobart Welding Products
- The Lincoln Electric Company
- Klutch
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- ESAB
