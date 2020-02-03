Printing Paper Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2028
Increasing consumer preference for using sustainable paper has boosted the growth of the global printing paper market in the recent past, owing to growing environmental concerns worldwide. Surging prominence for digitally printed folding cartons and paper is expected to provide a significant opportunity to the global printing paper market in near future. According to a recently conducted research study, the global market for printing paper will be possibly valued at over US$ 90 Bn by the end of the next decade. The market currently values near US$ 53 Bn and is projected to expand sustainably at a CAGR of 4.9% over 2018-2028.
Consumers have been preferring folding cartons since the past few years, which is in turn pushing the demand for paper printed on the digital printers. Demand for digital printers has thus tremendously increased owing to various advantages they offer over the conventional printing technology. With significant growth of the paper industry, printing paper market is expected to witness exponential growth on a global level. Established players have expanded their production capabilities as well as their geographical footprints to consolidate their positions.
The need for printing paper across several industries and sectors has led to the boisterous growth rate of the global market. A tremendous amount of demand shells out of the printing press that has remained the primary channel for dispelling over the past decades. Furthermore, printing of circulars, pamphlets, and notices in business units, schools, colleges, and other institutions has also amplified the growth of the global market for printing paper. Several print shops have surfaced across cities and town centers, which has further propelled demand within the global market.
The industrial sector has also been an ardent consumer of printing paper and has offered growth spaces to market players. Besides this, the intensive paper work required for governance and planning within regions has also led to an increase in demand for printing paper. Despite these positive factors with regards to the global market, the emergence of e-newspapers, e-governance, and other digital services could hamper the growth of the global market for printing paper.
Asia Pacific to Emerge as Leading Regional Market
The market for printing paper in Asia Pacific is expected to outdo all other regional markets in terms of revenue. The growth of the Asia Pacific market owes to the huge-scale investment made by international players across the region. The growth of key industries in Asia Pacific has necessitated the need for paper work, documentation, and other hard copy materials, thus, giving an impetus to the growth of the global market for printing paper.
