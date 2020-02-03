Protein Blend Market: Comprehensive Evaluation by Strategically Analyzing Industry Drivers

Market Outlook

The protein blend is a premix of proteins derived from various sources such as milk, plants, microbial sources, etc. They are available in flavored forms as well as regular form. Protein blends are also applicable in various end-use industries such as clinical nutrition, fortified foods, and dietary supplements. Protein blends are invariantly used to boost the nutritional content of the processed products they are used in.

The rise in health consciousness amongst consumers has amplified the demand for protein blends. But products with protein blends have been viewed by consumers as less palatable. Hence, key market players in the protein blend market have been launching a variety of flavors to attract consumers.

Rising food fortification has led to the increasing usage of protein blends

In developed regions, a robust rise in the incorporation of protein blends has been followed to support the demand from the health-conscious consumers, who are into following a rigid diet. Increasing incidence of obesity and heart risks has also fuelled the demand for healthy and protein-rich food which has favored the demand for protein blends. On the supply, manufacturing protein blends is particularly useful when the production stock from one protein source is short. For example, the fluctuating costs of milk have drastically affected the production and costs of milk proteins. In such cases, the milk proteins can be replaced with other protein derived from other sources for the manufacture of the protein blend. Some protein blends also procure proteins from sources such as insects, which creates considerable ease in the supply chain of protein blends.

The trend for replacing animal protein by vegan or vegetarian protein blends is also trending in the market currently. The rise in the demand for meat alternatives and increasing vegan population have protein blend to be an alternative resource for meat. The demand for alternatives coupled with the supply from manufacturers cultures a very good growth opportunity for the protein blend market.

The global protein blend market is progressing due to the rise in awareness for sports and fitness amongst the millennial. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of protein blend are JW Nutritional, LLC, Nutricore Biosciences Private Limited, RFI Ingredients, Scitec Nutrition, Scitec International S.a.r.l., H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC, Rule One Proteins, Superblends Co. Pty Ltd and Osage Food Products. Most manufacturers operate in the whey and milk protein space. The protein blends obtained from sources such as insects and peas are still in the introductory phase and many are focusing on the research and development of protein blends from these resources.

Opportunities for Protein Blend Market Participants:

The sports industry offers a plethora of applications for the protein blend market. Many a time, the end use consumers find the packaging format very inconvenient and hence, innovation can be expected in this space. Few manufacturers offer protein blends in small packaging format. Hence, the accessibility of protein blends for B2C consumers is quite low. This aspect opens opportunities for the protein blend market in two areas- smaller and convenient packaging formats and widening of the distribution network for B2C consumers.

Also, consumer awareness about protein blends is low in some of the developing regions. Despite the high market potential, the growth of the protein blend market in these regions has been restricted. Hence, protein blend manufacturers have the opportunity to expand in these regions. This expansion is with regard to distribution as well as production, since raw material procurement for protein blends is also easy, allowing the growth of the protein blends market.