488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

0

The Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) in Singapore was enforced on Tuesday, in the sense of global anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism finance laws–potentially affecting all Singapore-based crypto companies and exchanges.

As a consequence, Singapore crypto firms must first register and request for a permit to work in the jurisdiction.

Read more at Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme