Robo-Taxi Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 15 Bn by 2030
Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the robo-taxi market for the forecast period of 2019–2030. According to the report, the global robo-taxi market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 15 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~58% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2030.
Global Robo-Taxi Market: Overview
- According to the report, the global robo-taxi market is likely to be driven by the demand for reduction in the total cost of ownership by ride-hailing companies.
- The emergence of new business models, such as ‘mobility as a service’, are offering significant opportunities to automakers instead of one-time vehicle sales. Automakers are trying to introduce autonomous vehicles in taxi services to improve consumer service, offer ride-service at lower costs, and lower the operating cost of the service.
- Key players such as Uber Inc., Waymo, Baidu, and Easy Mile are successfully conducting pilot projects on robo-taxis, and are expected to lead the global robo-taxi market.
For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65897
Expansion of Global Robo-Taxi Market
- Robo-taxis reduce the cost of ownership of a fleet operator by 30% to 50%. Radical shift from private ownership of vehicles to shared mobility has evolved the mobility industry, making it imperative for ride-hailing companies to offer services at competitive costs.
- The robo-taxi market is at the development stage, with expansion likely to occur post 2025.
- The U.S. and China have favorable regulatory frameworks to test autonomous vehicles. Several pilot projects are being carried out in these countries, and are expected to lead the global robo-taxi market.
To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Robo-Taxi Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report
Based on application, the global robo-taxi market has been bifurcated into public transport and others. The rising adoption of autonomous vehicles in ride-hailing services and shared mobility is projected to drive the public transport segment, and subsequently, the robo-taxi market. Robo-taxis are also being utilized to commute shorter distance within business parks, universities, industrial sites, amusement parks, and residential townships.
- Global N-(4-pyridyl)pyridinium chloride.HCl Market 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Forecasts Report and Industry Forecast to 2024
- Global Semi Automatic Case Sealers Market Size, Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025
- Sulfanilic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
- Castor Bean Market 2020 Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research with Top Key Players: Jayant Agro Organics, PRIME GLOBAL CAPITAL GROUP, NK Proteins, Ambuja, etc
- The Future of Uzbekistan Upstream Oil and Gas Industry to 2022
- Comprehensive Metallic Stearates Industry Outlook And Growth Trajectory Explained In This Latest Report
- Bitcoin half-heartedly captures rising interest amid Google Searchers
- GE Renewable Energy Slumps to $666m Loss In 2019
- The Digital Currency Governance Group reflects the arrival of cryptocurrencies
- Fed’s Electrical Car budget underestimated
- IRS Schedule 1: ‘ Financial Interest ‘ Classification Cryptocurrency Question:
- NASA Picks Axiom Space for Commercial Leo Module
- NASA releases eleven grandaunts ready for space missions.
- NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station
- NASA, Partners Name Ocean Studying Satellite for Noted Earth Scientist