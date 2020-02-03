Rubber Injection Machine Market Trends, Scope, Research Insights by 2027

Rubber Injection Machine Market – Introduction

Rubber injection machine is equipment used in the process of rubber molding. Products such as button bumpers, hoses, leg tips, machine screw bumpers, O-shaped rubber rings, rubber stoppers, and seals are manufactured with the help of rubber injection machines. The machine needs high investment, requires high maintenance, and is used for high-volume production of rubber molded components.

Rubber Injection Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

REP

Founded in 1948, REP has its headquarters in Corbas, France. The company, with experience of more than 50 years, provides an extensive range of vertical and horizontal rubber injection molding machines. It has established itself in the market of technologies, composite molding presses, compression presses, and laser mold cleaning machines. The company has seven subsidiaries and 25 agents across the world.

Dekuma Rubber and Plastic Technology (Dongguan) Ltd.

Incorporated in 1996, Dekuma Rubber and Plastic Technology (Dongguan) LTD is based in Dongguan, China. The company is a leading provider of plastic and rubber processing technologies. It offers high quality injection molding machines such as rubber track automatic and plastic processing machinery.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Rubber Injection Machine Market? Ask for the Report Brochure here

YIZUMI Germany GmbH

Established in 1960, YIZUMI Germany GmbH is based in Guangdong, China. The company is engaged in the manufacture, design, research and development, and sales and service of rubber injection machines, injection molding machines, high-speed packaging systems, die casting machines, precision molds, and automated robotic systems. It has established technology service centers in the U.S. and India and sells its products in more than 60 countries.

Pan Stone Hydraulic Indus. Co., Ltd.

Pan Stone Hydraulic Indus. Co., Ltd. was established in 2005, and has an experience of more than 10 years. The company is a professional manufacturer of vacuum press, rubber injection molding machines, hydraulic machines, compression molding machines, molding machines, cutting machines, and transfer molding machines, etc. Pan Stone Hydraulic Indus. Co., Ltd. sells its products across the world.

Foshan Shunde Jinlei Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Incorporated in 1980, Foshan Shunde Jinlei Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Inc is located in Foshan, Guangdong, China. The company offers a wide-range of products such as high precision machine parts, silicone rubber injection machines, and rubber injection molding machines.

Major companies operating in the global rubber injection machine market includes TAYU Machinery Co. Ltd, Foshan Shunde Jinlei Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Dekuma Rubber and Plastic Technology (Dongguan) LTD, REP, Pan Stone Hydraulic Indus. Co., Ltd, YIZUMI Germany GmbH, Hi Sun Oil Presses Co., Ltd., Long Chang Mechanical Industrial Co., Ltd, King’s Machinery & Engineering Corp, Han Chang Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd, Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd, and Kin Precision Industry Corp. Prominent players in the rubber injection machine market are expected to expand their business, as they are committed to continuously improve quality and production scale to meet the customer demand.

Rubber Injection Machine Market – Dynamics

Hike in Sales due to Efficient Quality

The rubber injection machine market is expected to see moderate growth during the forecast period as the market provides fast production of rubber products, minimum wastage of material, has low labor cost, and offers flexibility in material, color, and design. Additionally, major companies focus on doubling their sales that is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Rubber Injection Machine Market, Ask for a Customized Report here