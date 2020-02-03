Sodium Percarbonate Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2028

Sodium Percarbonate Market: An Overview

The sodium percarbonate market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future, thanks to rising demand for eco-friendly bleaches and deodorants, especially from emerging countries. Moreover, demand for green products are likely to remain high in both household and industrial applications, with a key focus on laundry detergents. Sodium percarbonate is witnessing a broadening of application in baby products as it has shown effectiveness in removing stubborn stains, as well as promising potential for disinfection.

Moreover, the market is expected to witness robust growth in Asia Pacific, mainly driven by China. The market in China is expected to lead global sales in terms of both volume and revenues during 2019-2029. Additionally, the demand for sodium percarbonate products is also extremely high in South Asia, and East Asia. The market in this region will be predominantly driven by household services.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74297

Sodium Percarbonate Market: Notable Developments

The market for powdered products is experiencing a slight dip in end-use. Many western countries are favouring an adoption towards liquid sodium percarbonate. This is apparent in recent cases like shutting down of manufacturing facility of Solvay in the UK. The 50,000 ton capacity facility catering to the growth of powdered products came to a close as liquid products outstripped demand for laundry products. The increasing focus on the technologies to develop liquid products will also pay rich dividends in the near future as sodium percarbonate products promise immense potential in water treatment application.

It has shown an exceptional promise in this area, and liquid versions of it can make way for permissible water disinfectant in the near future. The liquid version will promise growth in industries, agriculture, as well as support trends like aquaculture.

Geographical Analysis:

The sodium percarbonate market report covers all regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, water treatment application is expected to drive robust growth in North America, and European regions. The stringent regulations regarding water treatment in Europe, lack of viable alternatives for industry, and growing concerns such as led-infested water reservoirs in North America are likely to drive robust growth. Moreover, rising demand for cleaning products, as well as increasing strain on natural systems are also expected to create new opportunities in Asia Pacific region.

According to recent UN estimates, South Asia is expected to be one of the worst-affected regions in the world due to climate change. This has prompted several initiatives in counties like India with changes in policy frameworks, and resulting demand for solutions like water treatment. Moreover, the demand for laundry products among others is also expected to drive significant growth in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Brazil continues to be a lucrative market for laundry products amidst a rising demand for these in the region.