Space Launch Services Market Analysis and Growth to 2026: by Major Manufacturers Antrix Corporation Limited (ACL) , Arianespace , China Great Wall Industry Corporation , International Launch Services

The rise in space exploration missions and investments in space research have generated the demands for space launch services in recent years. Surge in satellite launches across the globe for military and government applications is a crucial factor driving the growth of the space launch services market. Increased participation of the developing nations is expected to fuel the demand for launch services in the coming years.

The global space launch services market is forecasted to grow in the study period on account of increased space exploration missions and increased deployment of small satellites. Investments by venture companies and the government are further expected to contribute to market growth. However, the lack of measures for disposable of orbital debris may affect the growth of the space launch services market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological up-gradation in the industry and low cost of spacecraft launching will offer significant opportunities for the key players operating in the space launch services market in the coming years.

The “Global Space Launch Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of space launch services market with detailed market segmentation by type, launch platform, launch vehicle size, end user, and geography. The global space launch services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading space launch services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global space launch services market is segmented on the basis of type, launch platform, launch vehicle size, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as pre-launch services and post launch services. By launch platform, the market is classified into land, air, and sea. On the basis of the launch vehicle size, the market is segmented as small lift launch vehicles and medium-to-heavy lift launch vehicles. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military & government.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global space launch services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The space launch services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting space launch services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the space launch services market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the space launch services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from space launch services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for space launch services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the space launch services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key space launch services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Antrix Corporation Limited (ACL)

– Arianespace

– China Great Wall Industry Corporation

– International Launch Services (ILS)

– International Space Company (ISC) Kosmotras

– MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

– Spaceflight Industries

– United Launch Alliance, LLC.

