Voice Analytics Market 2019 Growing Need To 2027: By Top Key Players Avaya Calabrio, Invoca, NICE, RankMiner, SESTEK, ThoughtSpot , Uniphore Software Systems, VoiceSense , Verint Systems
Voice analytics uses voice recognition tool to evaluate and record a verbal discussion. The software of voice analytics translate the dialogues to text format and also identifies speaker emotion by examining the audio patterns. For having an in-depth understanding of the customer’s requirements, industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare are utilizing voice analytics at a greater pace.
Some of The Leading Players of Voice Analytics Market
Avaya
Calabrio
Invoca
NICE
RankMiner
SESTEK
ThoughtSpot
Uniphore Software Systems
VoiceSense
Verint Systems
MARKET DYNAMICS
Rising concern towards controlling fraud activities by adopting proper tool of fraud detection, a market of voice analytics is growing. Besides, the driving factor, voice analytics market also presents opportunities to the players, such as the need to have meaningful acumens from the vast consumer experience and integration of AI in respective industries to have satisfied clientele is anticipated to benefit the voice analytics market in the coming period.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Voice Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the voice analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, application, end user industry, and geography. The global voice analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and end user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the voice analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The voice analytics market on the basis of the application is classified into call monitoring, sentiment analysis, risk and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end user industry, the voice analytics market is segmented into retail & ecommerce, BFSI, government, IT & Telecom, and others.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
KEY TAKEAWAYS
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Voice Analytics Market LANDSCAPE
Voice Analytics Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
VOICE ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
Voice Analytics Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE
Voice Analytics Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES
Voice Analytics Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
Voice Analytics Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER
Voice Analytics Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
Voice Analytics Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
APPENDIX
