Agricultural Films See New Growth Cycle, Research Reveals Emerging Market Players Outlook

At present, the market is developing its presence. The research study provides estimates for Global Agricultural Films Forecast till 2025*.

#Summary:

Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays. The Agricultural Film industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. The world leading Agricultural Film production mainly distribute in China and Americas areas.

China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.

The technological level of Agricultural Film in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Agricultural Film performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

Global Agricultural Films market size will increase to 19900 Million US$ by 2025, from 9970 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Films. This report researches the worldwide Agricultural Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Professional Key players: British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group, Plastika Kritis, Rani Plast, Agriplast, JIANYUANCHUN, Big East New Materials, Huadun, Tianjin Plastic, Qing Tian Plastic Industrial, Shandong Tianhe Plastic, Xinguang Plastic, Zibo Zhongyi Plastic, Chenguang Plastic & Zibo Plactics Eight

Global Agricultural Films Product Types In-Depth: , High Grade, Middle Grade & Low Grade

Global Agricultural Films Major Applications/End users: Shed Plastic Film, Mulch Plastic Film & Others

**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 currency rates.

The Global Agricultural Films is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR XX% during 2018-2025.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market, currently covering United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

