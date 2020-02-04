Ascorbyl Stearate Market Forecast by Manufacturers, Countries, Product Types and Application during 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

Ascorbyl stearate is a chemical in the class of ester, which is obtained from ascorbic acid and stearic acid. Ascorbyl stearate is a yellowish-white solid that has a citrus-like odour. Ascorbyl stearate is used as a source of Vitamin C and as a food preservative in margarine. Ascorbyl stearate is rich in vitamin, due to which it is also known as vitamin C stearate.

In addition, Ascorbyl stearate functions as an antioxidant. Ascorbyl stearate is used in the cosmetic industry in makeup products, baby shampoos, bath capsules, eyeliners, etc. Due to the presence of anti-oxidant nutrients, Ascorbyl stearate is highly utilised in nutraceuticals. According to reports. Ascorbyl stearate is used in medicines to cure various diseases, such as cancer, as Ascorbyl stearate has an anti-tumour effect. Ascorbyl stearate has been authorised by the Food and Drugs Administration of the U.S. and EU as well as by FSSAI in India.

Moreover, Ascorbyl stearate is known for various health benefits. Ascorbyl stearate supplements are found to be advantageous over vitamin-fortified supplements as Ascorbyl stearate contains higher concentrations of vitamin C. As a preservative for margarine and other food products, Ascorbyl stearate is in high demand in the food industries across the world, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the Ascorbyl stearate market.

Rising Applications of Ascorbyl Stearate

Ascorbyl stearate is a derivative of ascorbic acid and stearic acid. Ascorbyl stearate is used as a source of vitamin C in various dietary supplements. The applications of ascorbyl stearate increasing rapidly across the world as it is used in cosmetics, personal care products & medicines, and as an antioxidant food preservative owing to the following:

The anti-tumour effect of Ascorbyl stearate helps cure cancer by damaging the cancerous cells

As Ascorbyl stearate is an antioxidant, it is widely used in the food industry as a preservative.

Global Ascorbyl stearate: Key Players

Some of the major players engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Ascorbyl stearate include Vesino Industrial Co., Ltd.; Anward; Chemtik; Biosynth AG; Axiom Chemicals Private Limited; A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.; Penta Manufacturing Company; Anhui Royal Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.; Chengdu Saiousi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Shangai Wencai New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Increasing number of industrialists are showing keen interest in the manufacturing of Ascorbyl stearate as the demand for Ascorbyl stearate is increasing every year.

Opportunities for Ascorbyl stearate market participants:

As an antioxidant and food preservative product, the demand for Ascorbyl stearate among consumers and product manufacturers is increasing worldwide. In addition, Ascorbyl stearate is also used as an active cosmetic ingredient, which is also boosting the demand for the same. Moreover, the manufacturers of Ascorbyl stearate are expected to significantly benefit from a global increase in the demand for cosmetics and personal care product in the future.

Global Ascorbyl Stearate: A Regional Outlook

Ascorbyl stearate is manufactured globally, mostly in North America and the Middle East, due to the high demand for food preservatives in these regions. In the Asia Pacific, Ascorbyl stearates are used for food preservation as well as in cosmetic products. In the Middle East & Africa region, the imports and trade of the Ascorbyl stearate is high owing to the high demand for cosmetic products. In Europe, Ascorbyl stearates are utilised as cosmetics and personal care products in large quantities as well as in juices, jams and jellies as antioxidant food additives. In the Asia Pacific, China is the largest exporter of Ascorbyl stearate. In Latin America, Ascorbyl stearate is used as a dietary vitamin supplement. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global Ascorbyl stearate market during the forecast period.