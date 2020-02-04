Automotive Parts Packaging Market 2027 to Reach US$ 3.12 Billion at CAGR of 4.1% by 2025

The global automotive parts packaging market accounted to US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.12 Bn by 2027.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the usage of automotive parts packaging. The major reason for this is the huge automotive hub in China. As China is the largest automotive hub in the world, highest market growth as well as market share is anticipated to be exhibited in this country. The new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of automotive parts packaging market in the region. Further, major IT hubs housed in the European continents, huge automotive industry in Germany spread across the European continent have contributed towards the growth of automotive parts packaging market in European region. Apart from APAC and Europe, North America remains the third largest geographic segment, which accounted for 19.0% of the total market share in 2018.

Leading Automotive Parts Packaging Market Players:

CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd

DS Smith Plc.

Encase Ltd.

JIT Packaging

Nefab group

Pacific Packaging Products Inc.

Pratt Industries Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Company

