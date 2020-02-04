Bubble Tea Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2025 | Top Key Players- Lollicup USA, CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, etc.

Bubble Tea Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used for enhancing the texture of the tea. Bubble tea is served in a hot or cold form, according to the preference of consumers and a fat straw is used through which the pearls can be easily eaten by the consumers. Bubble tea is slowly gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, and globally too.

Availability of bubble tea at lower prices and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players drive the global bubble tea market growth. However, excess of sugar content in these drinks leading to health issues and trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth. Introduction of various new flavors and blends, and high demand among the young population for a variety of teas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the global bubble tea market on the basis of base ingredient, flavors, component, and geography. Based on base ingredient, the market is divided into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is categorized into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. Based on component, it is classified into flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players:

The key players operating in the market includes Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, Sumos Sdn Bhd, Gong Cha USA, Boba Tea Company, Troika JC. (Qbubble), and Fokus Inc.

