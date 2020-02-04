Data Centre Construction Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025
Global Data Centre Construction Market to reach USD 32.37 billion by 2025.Global Data Centre Construction Market valued approximately USD 17.18 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global data center construction market are growing demand for cloud and data center colocation and rapidly increasing data traffic due to internet of things & cloud-based services. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing on a global level as it eliminates the need for hardware and allows users to access computing resources anytime. In addition, the growing interest in green data centers is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market. The one of the major restraining factor of global data center construction market is high initial investment requirement. Data center construction refers to a set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility.
A data center is a group of networked computer servers used by organizations for the remote storage, processing, or distribution of large amount of data. Data center construction is a very specialized job. The design of a Data Centre has to meet the business requirements, have the infrastructure to support those business requirements and be workable for IT personnel. There are many benefits of data center such as data center provide an economic boost to the local economy by generating an immediate demand for wide-ranging services from IT specialists, data centers incur operational expenditure required for ongoing operations such as power, staffing, taxes, and other goods and services from suppliers, Data centers also support and attract other ancillary services within their own corporations and data centers enhance the digital capacity for big data usage.
The regional analysis of Global Data Centre Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted leading share of total generating revenue in 2018 across the globe owing to technological developments and considerable application of data centers in different industry vertical segment. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increasing adoption and propel the market for data center construction market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Design Type:
Electrical Construction
Mechanical Construction
By Tier Type:
Tier1
Tier2
Tier3
Tier4
By Vertical:
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Media & Entertainment
Oil & Energy
Public Sector
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Data Centre Construction Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
