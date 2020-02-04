Educational Robot Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

The global educational robot market accounted at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

North America accounted for a major share of the global educational robot market in 2018 and is expected to lose the market share to APAC during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing educational robot market worldwide. The region is the biggest innovator in the consumer robot space. As the region’s most innovative robotics start-ups continue developing their products, they’re increasingly looking to expand globally. For instance, start-ups such as Makeblock have already indicated their global ambitions, and others are rapidly following. Further, in 2017, Tencent Holdings, a Chinese internet giant, has led a US$ 41 Mn funding round for Wonder Workshop, US educational robot company, as it looks for expansion in the APAC region owing to the growing demand for STEM education.

Type Insights

The global educational robot market by type is bifurcated into a humanoid and non-humanoid segment. Robots are becoming an integral component and are having great capabilities in the educational sector. The educational robot is having a high impact on teenager learning and is widely used for development and intellectual growth. Robots are used as an entertaining and interactive platform to learn about computers, languages, mechanical engineering, and electronics, among others. The educational robot has wide adoption for STEM discipline. Moreover, educational robots are witnessing a huge demand for humanoid robots.

