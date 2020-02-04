Electronic Health Records Market Report Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Analysis and Forecast From 2017 To 2023

Electronic Health Records Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global EHR market was valued at $23,592 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $33,294 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

Rise in adoption of EHR, increased use of cloud based EHR software, and rapid surge in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the market growth. However, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are expected to impede the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions are expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, type, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based software and server-based/on-premise software. The type segment is categorized into inpatient EHR and ambulatory EHR. Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. EHRs may be used in hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, and other medical settings. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by type helps understand the various types of EHRs used by healthcare providers.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Major Key Players:

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

CureMD Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

Greenway Health, LLC

Quality Systems, Inc.

