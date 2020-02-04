eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2027
Development of advance technologies drive the hosting infrastructure service market
- A hosting infrastructure services provides a combination of IT solutions such as web development, web hosting and email, infrastructure, and application, over the internet.
- Hosting infrastructure services combines the offerings of Internet service providers (ISP) and application service providers (ASP).
- Hosting infrastructure services help organizations to reduce operational cost that they incur to set up enterprise infrastructure.
- The development of advance technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and migration to cloud services contributes to the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market.
Key drivers of hosting infrastructure services Market
Key drivers of hosting infrastructure services Market
- Enterprises are adopting cloud-based services as it provides on-demand access to a wide range of services and applications, besides offering agility and self-service at a lower cost.
- Cloud service providers are also providing various other services such as disaster recovery, high performance computing, and virtual private data center in the IaaS model.
- Enterprises are adopting IaaS as it helps to deal with workload in a cost-efficient and faster manner without managing and supporting underlying infrastructure.
- Thus, the high adoption of IaaS among enterprises is accelerating the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market.
Enterprise concerns regarding data security and privacy hinders the market
- Hosting infrastructure services are offered by external service providers. In hosting infrastructure services, important and confidential data/information of enterprises is stored in the infrastructure provided by the external service provider.
- Any data breach or leakage of confidential data/information can cause much damage to the brand image of the end-user. It can also lead to legal action and financial issues.
- Thus, concerns about data security and privacy hinder the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market.
North America to hold major share of global hosting infrastructure services market
North America to hold major share of global hosting infrastructure services market
- North America holds a prominent share of the hosting infrastructure services market. Rising focus on data center consolidation fuels the demand for hosting infrastructure services in North America.
- In North America, most enterprises are adopting cloud-based services, which in turn drives the demand for secure server, thereby boosting the hosting infrastructure services market
- On the other hand, the hosting infrastructure services market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. In developing countries, such as China and India, increasing penetration of internet service and the high rate of adoption of smartphones boost the demand for hosting infrastructure services in the region.
Global hosting infrastructure services market – Competitive Landscape
- In 2018, NexusTek, a provider of IT services which includes help desk, cyber security services, IT consulting, cloud services, VoIP,server monitoring, and Microsoft Dynamics acquired the business unit of Zumasys which offered cloud hosting, infrastructure, and managed services.
- In 2017, RapidScale, a managed cloud services provider signed an agreement to acquire Vonage’s hosted infrastructure services business. As per the terms of the agreement, RapidScale acquired the employees of Vonage’s hosted infrastructure business unit and services.
